All the emotions

I love when parents mess with their kids's head. Case in point: These parents got their Juventus-loving son an Inter Milan jersey, which is the equivalent of getting a Red Sox jersey for a Yankees fan. The little guy was not happy, but his anger soon turned to extreme joy when they finally gave him the jersey he wanted.

Monday Night Football Round-Up

The Giants' best player is hobbled and their offensive line needs work, which led to a 24–10 defeat to the mighty Lions. It was a brutal night for New York fans, who saw Eli Manning take a sack without getting touched and their punter whiff badly on this touchdown return. At least Brandon Marshall (of the Broncos) had fun with fans mistaking him for Brandon Marshall (of the Giants).

Check out Floyd Mayweather's new $25 million home

I want to live in his mini movie theater. Those couches look like heaven.

Lovely Lady of the Day

Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com @michele_chevere/Instagram Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com @michele_chevere/Instagram Courtesy of 917pr.com @michele_chevere/Instagram Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com Courtesy of 917pr.com @michele_chevere/Instagram Michele Chevere: Lovely Lady of the Day 1 16 Close expandIcon 1 16 Close

Michele Chevere grew up on the east coast, relocated to sunny Los Angeles and never wants to leave. Can you blame her? She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

This man has no arms and slays triathlons

Meet Hector Picard, who was electrocuted and lost both his arms but somehow still runs triathlons. Keep in mind that a triathlon involves swimming and biking, which is not easy to do with no arms.

Take that, Apple!

Remember that Red Sox cheating incident? Turns out they used a Fitbit, not an Apple Watch.

What is the greatest cheese of them all?

Sixteen cheeses are competing to be the best. Vote now and let your voice be heard!

Hot Clicks Giveaway

College football season is here, and we have the perfect pair of shorts just for you thanks to our pals at Loudmouth Golf. Check out these styles. How can you not want one? I'll send a pair of shorts to the 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th person to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of the SI Swimsuit model who threw a first pitch at Wrigley last week. The answer was in yesterday's Hot Clicks. Please make the subject "Loudmouth Golf."

I'm giving away 5 pairs of these badass college shorts in tomorrow's Hot Clicks (courtesy of @LoudmouthGolf). I'll post link here at 8 a.m. pic.twitter.com/dLCTZvdFeP — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) September 18, 2017

I want this

Great Promotion: The @hornets giving away a @FSKPart3 Storm Trooper Bobblehead (12/9 vs Lakers) pic.twitter.com/zJ9NAsB5ax — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 18, 2017

Nobody is beating Kevin Durant

Who is the NBA’s best individual player? Help us pick a champion https://t.co/plfSbaXwLz pic.twitter.com/68QEKbVHxK — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) September 19, 2017

Odds & Ends

We're two weeks into the NFL season and Tony Romo is the early choice for MVP ... This police officer was a big hit at a Wisconsin high school football game ... Joel Embiid is the best ... The Dodgers and Phillies had a unique home run exchange ... I don't see Penn State coach James Franklin winning Sportsman of the Year ... The 50 most popular Trader Joe's products of all time ... This is the unhealthiest meal you can eat at an American chain restaurant ... This is the best dog weight loss story you'll read today ... A 73-year-old Texas woman was arrested with a bunch of cocaine ... How much social media influencers get paid per post ... South Park will tackle North Korea in an upcoming episode.

Don't see this every day

Catching a ball in your jersey. Just like you practice in Spring Training. pic.twitter.com/KkX5ic54b8 — MLB (@MLB) September 19, 2017

Ouch

Kobe's daughter has skills

@wnba finals rematch got us hype! A lil one on one with my baby Gigi #footwork #stringmusic #mambacita A post shared by Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) on Sep 17, 2017 at 11:20pm PDT

Melissa

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.