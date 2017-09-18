Extra Mustard

Monday's Hot Clicks: Kristina Peric; Could Colin Kaepernick Wind Up in Cincinnati?

Andy Gray
an hour ago

The Bengals' QB situation gets interesting, and more NFL notes

Week 2 is in the books, and Peter King has a full wrap-up in MMQB. Also of note: This poor Chiefs cheerleader got destroyed by a cameraman ... Why you should feel bad for Younghoe Koo (those cannons didn't help) ... Great work here by the NBC music department ... Jags fans are doing weird things with mayonnaise ... Everyone is in love with Tony Romo as a broadcaster... Marshawn Lynch danced on the sideline and it was magnificent ... Nobody in L.A. cares about the Rams or Chargers ... ​Colin Kaepernick finally broke his silence. Could he replace Andy Dalton and start for Cincinnati?

Jemele Hill Update

Friend of Hot Clicks Richard Deitsch has the backstory behind media members using Jemele Hill as their Twitter avatar. Meanwhile, ESPN faces many challenges if they choose to fire the controversial SportsCenter anchor.

Accidental exposure

As if ESPN doesn't have enough on its plate, along comes some unexpected nudity.

Lovely Lady of the Day

@kristinaperic26/Instagram
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
Elite Model Management
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
Elite Model Management
Elite Model Management
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
Elite Model Management
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
Elite Model Management
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
Elite Model Management
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
Elite Model Management
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
Elite Model Management
Elite Model Management
@kristinaperic26/Instagram
Kristina Peric: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 23
Close
expandIcon
1 23
Close

I am home for the weekend and enlisted my mom to choose today's LLOD. I gave her a choice of five girls and she opted for model Kristina Peric. I think she did a wonderful job (click for full-size gallery).

SI Swimsuit model throws perfect first pitch at Wrigley

Get used to the name Chase Carter. She's going to be a star.

War breaks out between natural history and science museums

Think it's fun when sports teams spar on Twitter? They have nothing on museums.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Saturday was National Guacamole Day, and I planned to celebrate with a Wholly Guacamole giveaway in Friday's Hot Clicks. Then I forgot all about it. So here we are, doing the giveaway two days late. My apologies. Anyhow, Wholly Guacamole is in most supermarkets (the ones I go to, at least), is made from hand-scooped Hass avocados, and is pretty delicious. I have five prize packs to give away and will send to the 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th people to email me (andy_gray@simail.com) their favorite thing about Hot Clicks—or least favorite. Either will do. Please make the subject line "Wholly Guacamole."

Today in fun stats

Congrats, Wisconsin!

No No No

Butch Jones right now

Jim Thompson/Thompsonsportsart.com

Odds & Ends

I interviewed Rachael Ray about cooking on game day and her love of the awful Jets ... Andy Staples' Punt, Pork and Pass remains the best weekly college football column ... There were plenty of celebs on hand for the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight​ ... Giants cult hero Ryan Vogelsong had one of the more unique retirement celebrations ... How Florida saved its season with one Hail Mary ... David Pastrnak celebrated his $40 million deal with an $8 dinner ... The radio call of Florida's Hail Mary is fun ... Alec Baldwin was not impressed with Sean Spicer's Emmy appearance ... The 20 best cities for singles ... The five biggest organized crime groups in the world.

R.I.P. Bobby "The Brain" Heenan

Fake punts are the best

This cracked me up

Teddy Atlas was fired up after Canelo-GGG

Yes, this counted

Under Pressure

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.

