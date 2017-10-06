Earlier this week, Donald Trump famously threw several rolls of paper towels at people at the Cavalry Chapel in Guaynabo, Puerto Rico, while visiting the island after it was hit hard by Hurricane Maria.

The video dominated social media and television for many hours, with Trump chucking the paper product as if he were in a gym practicing for the NBA Finals.

That leads us to this brilliant piece of Internetting that mashed up Trump's stunt with a vintage Larry Bird performance in a 3-point shooting contest. Enjoy.

LMFAOOOO only on Twitter pic.twitter.com/SLt8hU2RfO — Matt (@KlNG_MATT) October 5, 2017

That wasn't the only sports-related meme to come out of Trump's paper towel chuckfest.

Trump shooting paper towels with the NBA on TNT music is the best thing you’ll see today. pic.twitter.com/kdH0vLDyDR — Barstool News (BNN) (@BarstoolNewsN) October 3, 2017

I put Trump basketball-shooting supplies in Puerto Rico to the sound of NBA buzzer beaters and it makes it infinitely better pic.twitter.com/wERT5PTEAu — Cabot Phillips (@cabot_phillips) October 3, 2017

No matter where you stand politically, I think we can all agree that the people who made these videos deserve a round of applause.