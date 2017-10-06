Italian basketball great Gregor Fucka has been charged with leading the country’s next great generation of players.

Fucka, 46, was named the head coach of Italy’s new U14 national team on Friday. The last we heard from the Slovenian-born Italian citizen was when he was hired as an assistant coach with Pallacanestro Trapani, a club team in Italy’s second division, back in August.

Fucka is one of Italy’s most decorated basketball players in recent memory, collecting six major club trophies and two international medals, including a gold at the 1999 European championships.

Fucka seems like a logical choice to coach Italy’s youngest national team. Shortly after retiring as a play in 2011, Fucka began coaching youth basketball.