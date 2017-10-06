Gregor Fucka Lands Job Coaching Italian Youth National Team

Gregor Fucka has another coaching job.

Dan Gartland
October 06, 2017

Italian basketball great Gregor Fucka has been charged with leading the country’s next great generation of players. 

Fucka, 46, was named the head coach of Italy’s new U14 national team on Friday. The last we heard from the Slovenian-born Italian citizen was when he was hired as an assistant coach with Pallacanestro Trapani, a club team in Italy’s second division, back in August. 

Fucka is one of Italy’s most decorated basketball players in recent memory, collecting six major club trophies and two international medals, including a gold at the 1999 European championships. 

Fucka seems like a logical choice to coach Italy’s youngest national team. Shortly after retiring as a play in 2011, Fucka began coaching youth basketball

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters