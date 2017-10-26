Bruins visit Boston Children's Hospital, dress in really bad Star Wars outfits

The Bruins continued their tradition of visiting Boston Children's Hospital in Halloween outfits (my favorite being the Zdeno Chara bunny from 2012) on Wednesday. Unfortunately, their Star Wars outfits left much to be desired.

World Series Round-Up

The Astros squeezed by the Dodgers 7-6 in a memorable Game 2. The series is now tied at 1-1. The game featured a bunch of late-inning home runs, a Dodgers fan crashing the Astros bullpen and free tacos for everyone thanks to a Cameron Maybin stolen base (redeem yours Nov. 1!). But the highlight was Vin Scully throwing out the first pitch with the help of some Dodgers legends.

Tough loss

Phil Ivey lost a $10.1 million court case because he used an "edge-sorting" technique during a high stakes game of Punto Banco. In a related story, I almost won a free lunch off co-worker Ben Eagle when the Celtics beat the Knicks on Tuesday, but he chickened out of the bet at the last minute.

Ashley Vee is (according to her Instagram profile) a "mommy, model, jetsetter and foodie."

Someone is lying

A's catcher Bruce Maxwell, who kneeled during the National Anthem last month, claims he was denied service at a restaurant in Alabama because the waiter was a Trump supporter. The waiter, however, has a completely different story and I don't know who to believe.

Nice gesture but totally unnecessary

Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen went way above and beyond the protocol of asking permission to wear a certain number.

Gross moments in Starbucks drink orders

People really love their flavored syrups, and lots of it.

Jacked Shaq

NBA 90’s series, a young “shave the head but don’t touch my sideburns” Shaquille O’Neal a.k.a. Neon Bordeaux pic.twitter.com/tAdQm4iwqU — Adam Ballinger (@adam_ballinger) October 24, 2017

I don't understand how NBA players don't wear high tops

Big day for JFK conspiracy fans

Odds & Ends

Enjoyed this Andrew Perloff story on why Eagles fans shouldn't fall in love with Carson Wentz ... A double-lung transplant recipient performed the National Anthem before Monday's Mavs-Warriors game ... Watch: Isaiah Thomas makes guest appearance on Law & Order: SVU​ ... Stories behind the NHL's creepiest goalie masks ... Don't look now but the Nets are actually a fun team to watch this season ... Martavis Bryant says he was benched over Instagram comment ... There's no way Usain Bolt is faster than Terens Puhiri ... Arizona's QB coach learned a hard (and kinda funny) lesson about the dangers of gambling ... The top 25 albums of 1977 (try and guess three without looking) ... Twelve essential songs to remember Fats Domino ... How Seinfeld got masturbation on prime-time television 25 years ago​ ... 10 best tech gifts for less than $50.

This cracked me up

Trevor Booker was all up in the Cavs huddle 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/YB37Lo2j0Y — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 26, 2017

Eric Gordon beats Sixers

ERIC GORDON CASHES THE GAME-WINNER AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/Y7BvCPphMA — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) October 26, 2017

George Springer loses head

Watch Astros CF disappear into the masterpass ad #WorldSeries #Game2 pic.twitter.com/RJdagtsoTS — Staci D Kramer (@sdkstl) October 26, 2017

Pop is the best

You know you nailed the interview when you got Pop to play along. 😆 pic.twitter.com/bfV36nc0aM — ESPN (@espn) October 26, 2017

Stand by me

