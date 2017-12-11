Football + Snow = Entertaining Football

Simple calculus, I know, but the weather in Buffalo saved Sunday's dreadful Colts-Bills matchup by turning it into a winter wonderland. (It certainly wasn't the play of Jacoby Brissett and Nathan Peterman, that's for sure.) The Bills prevailed in overtime, 13–7, amid plenty of drama, including a ludicrous Adam Vinatieri extra point that sliced sideways through the snow and uprights and a LeSean McCoy touchdown run to win it for Buffalo. But it was the weather that made things special, whether it was snow swallowing players up or giving them a chance to be a snow angel. Check out NFL.com's photos from the game to see for yourself how just a little powder can take a bad game on paper and make it a memorable one.

Okay, but maybe it wasn't fun if you were there

Around the NFL

The Eagles are NFC East champs, but they may be without Carson Wentz for the rest of the season ... Things got absolutely nutty at the end of Jaguars-Seahawks, with fights at the whistle, an ejection, and Seattle defensive end Quinton Jefferson nearly climbing into the stands to fight a fan who threw something at him. We almost got Malice at the Palace, Duval Edition ... Tom Savage suffered a terrifying head injury but was somehow allowed to stay in the game, albeit briefly. The NFL's concussion policy remains a joke ... Eli Manning came back (and even got a standing ovation from fans at the Meadowlands), but it did little good for the awful Giants ... Josh Gordon is officially back and rocking some killer shades ... Shouts to Larry Fitzgerald, now third all-time in career receiving yards in NFL history.

Behold the best halftime act you've ever seen

Lovely Lady of the Day

Pamela Burgos: 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Casting One.1 Management One.1 Management One.1 Management One.1 Management One.1 Management @pameladburgos/Instagram One.1 Management One.1 Management @pameladburgos/Instagram One.1 Management @pameladburgos/Instagram One.1 Management @pameladburgos/Instagram One.1 Management One.1 Management @pameladburgos/Instagram One.1 Management 1 of 17 Advertisement

Pamela Burgos is a native of Mexico who was part of this year's SI Swimsuit casting call. A model for the last decade, she's no stranger to this here posing thing. Check out a full gallery of her best shots here, and get to know more about her here.

Area Shriner Shines

Cam Newton dons a fez postgame (via @Panthers) pic.twitter.com/LsqkKvU8jF — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 10, 2017

Who tells Cam that these outfits work for him?

Alshon Jeffrey's got some hands

Suspended but still active ... sort of

Odds and Ends

The Texans' cheerleading squad got some Olympic spirit thanks to Houston native Simone Biles ... Our own Richard Deitsch has his picks for the year's best journalism ... LeBron did not enjoy watching the winless Browns blow a lead to the Packers ... Kim Jong-un is apparently an Inter Milan fan? ... Jose Mourinho was front and center in a post-match skirmish between Manchester City and Manchester United ... Jerry Jones really is not a fan of Roger Goodell, huh? ... Craig Calcaterra over at NBC's Hardball Talk ranked all 30 MLB managers by attractiveness. The results will make you miss Brad Ausmus.

Deal of the Day

Brookstone is the ultimate place to shop for holiday gifts, mostly because they have something for everyone. From body massagers to fitness activity trackers and recovery tools, to portable speakers, headsets, travel accessories and more, there’s so much to choose from. And today only, you get $20 off any order of $80 or more with the code SPORTS20. Click here to shop now.​

Bills fans are at it again

Bills fans have upgraded to splashing hot grills 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6vGZWK65ws — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) December 10, 2017

That's one way to try to get warm in a blizzard, I guess.

I thought Big Ballers didn't stand in line?

Here is the line for the Big Baller Brand pop-up shop in New York. pic.twitter.com/gk6wPpjc45 — Arash Markazi (@ArashMarkazi) December 10, 2017

Looks like these people shouldn't have stayed in that lane.

Roll Special Election?

WATCH: Dem group uses Nick Saban to show how to cast write-in vote in Alabama Senate election https://t.co/aGBE4xtOW4 pic.twitter.com/UDBpLleJJD — The Hill (@thehill) December 11, 2017

It's Monday, everyone

Reach for that rainbow.