Kobe, Kobe, Kobe and more Kobe

The Lakers retired Kobe Bryant's jersey last night. Excuse me, two jerseys last night, which I still don't understand, but whatever. It was a nice ceremony. Some other Kobe items of interest: Kevin Durant almost had to retire after Larry Nance Jr. dunked all over him ... Watch Kobe berate Jeremy Lin during a 2014 Lakers practice ... How the Lakers almost acquired Tracy McGrady ... The NBA community showed Kobe the love during last night's ceremony ... There was a press conference before the festivities, and it was tremendous ... SI's 100 best photos of Kobe.

Michael Vick costs Darren McFadden $237 million

Retired NFL running back Darren McFadden should be sitting on a bitcoin fortune right now. But his financial manager, Michael Vick (a different one) failed to invest the money as McFadden wished, and now he's just really rich instead of filthy rich.

Weird trophy alert

I don't know who will win Sunday's Birmingham Bowl between Texas Tech and South Florida, but I do know they'll go home with a trophy of a guy and his bare ass.

Maggie Rawlins: 2017 SI Swimsuit Casting 1 of 21 Advertisement

Three years ago, Maggie Rawlins was starting her career as a nurse. Then she changed plans and became a model. Good choice. Will she end up as part of the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue? Time will tell. In the meantime, Maggie is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

The year in ESPN controversies

There are 17 different entries in this list of ESPN controversies over the past 12 months. And this isn't exactly a controversy, but Max Kellerman backtracking on his "Tom Brady, cliff" argument deserves a mention.

Drunk guy orders 200 Chicken McNuggets for breakfast, forced to settle for hash browns

There are a lot of drunk McDonald's stories out there. This might be my favorite.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

If you don't own a pair of Stance socks by now, you're really missing out. I just bought Patriots socks and they're already my favorite. As you know, the arch support, reinforced heel and seamless toe closure make it an easy choice for comfort and style. Check out the NFL collection today. I have five pairs of Stance socks (not Patriots, I promise), and I'll send to the 50th, 100th, 150th, 200th and 250th person who emails me (andy_gray@simail.com) the name of their favorite LLOD of 2017. Please make the subject line "Stance."

So excited for this

The best stand-up comedy show ever

Dec 18, 1987, 30 years ago, Eddie Murphy Raw was released in theaters. #80s Contained F word 223 times (most until Goodfellas in 1990)! pic.twitter.com/IcHW8ZbUmF — Old School 80s (@OldSchool80s) December 18, 2017

Seems like a wise investment

Fantasy fan splashes $1,800 on silicone implants to give her pointed EARS on her wedding day https://t.co/RBNIigT00t — Daily Mail Femail (@Femail) December 19, 2017

Odds & Ends

Not sure if Matt Barnes is the best person to dispense financial advice ... Anna Kournikova and Enrique Iglesias had twins. I had no clue she was pregnant ... Enjoyed this profile of ESPN NBA guru Doris Burke ... The 10 best boxing knockouts of 2017 ... Shout out to Cole Hamels, who is donating his $10 million mansion to a special needs camp ... Dan Le Batard was very broken up about John Skipper's departure from ESPN ... American Airlines tried to charge a passenger $150 for traveling with her breast milk ... Teen drug use is at a 43-year low (except for pot, of course) ... Looks like The Office will return for a second go around at NBC ... Everyone loves Jingle Bells, but is the famous Christmas carol racist?

Steal and a win

Gronk delivers some good news

How psyched is this Penguins fan?

Hot reindeer alert

Happy Birthday, Alyssa Milano

Learning to Fly

Email Andy (andy_gray@simail.com) with any questions or visit him on Twitter. Previous editions of Hot Clicks can be found here.