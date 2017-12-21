Ugly NBA Christmas sweater jerseys

The NBA has five games scheduled for Christmas this year and teams will wear these super-special Nike City Edition Jerseys. And I guess those are pretty cool, but if the NBA really wanted to make a splash, it would choose these ugly sweater Christmas jerseys designed by Reddit user Swizzzay. Seriously, these are incredible. How can we make this happen?

Athletes doing good alert

Rams players Tavon Austin and Robert Quinn furnished an apartment for a mother and her six children. The two paid for new beds, a sofa, televisions, a dining room set, wall hangings, kitchen items and furniture for the family who moved twice due to wildfires and struggled with homelessness.

The 25 most popular GIFs of 2017

The Golden State Warriors' happy fan dance is my favorite.

I don't know about you but I'm suddenly in the mood for a burger, thanks to my new friend Phoebe Malisz. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

That's dedication

Australian rugby player Angus Crichton had his middle finger amputated so he can play in his team’s season opener.

Who will be the next NFL general manager?

This is an excellent list of who is next in line for a NFL GM spot.

Best college dining halls in America

As a proud UMass grad, this is an excellent list.

Warrick Dunn deserves more praise for his efforts

Warrick Dunn is making the down payment and furnishing a home for a single mother today in Atlanta. He's done that 159 times now and I just want everyone to remember what an incredible person he is. — Jackson Martin (@JogMartin) December 20, 2017

I got the best gift ever yesterday

You know it’s a great day when you get a @RobGronkowski autographed jersey with a special message about your dog. Larry is very excited. pic.twitter.com/bM4XJZBqCD — Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) December 20, 2017

George Costanza would be proud

This is a disgusting use of ketchup

Look at these beauties my wife whipped up to celebrate me coming back home! After 6 months of being Vegan, Vegetarian, & Pescatarian 🤨I’m baaaaack! Look at these 10 chicken tacos w/ketchup on them! 😛 #noketchupnotataco #gottiredofallthemcarbs #wasnthardtho pic.twitter.com/USLedRhUSX — Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) December 20, 2017

Odds & Ends

Tim Lincecum is jacked now ... Tim Donaghy was reportedly arrested for threatening a man with a hammer ... Chris Bosh's mom seems all kinds of shady ... Venus Williams won’t face any charges after car crash that killed 78-year-old man ... Another sexual harassment story from the NFL Network ... USA Gymnastics paid McKayla Maroney $1.25 million to keep silent about sexual abuse ... Duke revoked a reporter's credentials for sending racist tweets ... Evan Turner's swimming pool had an unexpectedly busy day ... A 5-year-old boy called 911 to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas ... Catt Sadler quit E! News after finding out she made half as much as her male co-host​ ... The days of sharing your dad's cable login may soon be over ... Why older iPhones seem to run much slower ... Sarah Michelle Gellar is excited about her new friend's engagement ...​ Will Smith's new Netflix movie is getting terrible reviews.

Isaiah Thomas finds out he's traded (NSFW)

Isaiah Thomas processing the news that Danny Ainge traded him is pretty intense to watch pic.twitter.com/9JBhGYfSZ7 — AP (@Ananth_Pandian) December 20, 2017

Enzo Amore has skills

Puppy delivery

When @ZachLaVine surprises you with a gift 😮



Earlier at the game tonight, Zach surprised one well-deserving fan from @AftrSchoolMttrs with a puppy: pic.twitter.com/66aHbgLUzw — Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 21, 2017

Head coach of winning team addresses losing team

It was a tough loss in Columbia, but Mizzou head coach @CuonzoMartin did something he had never done in his coaching career - enter an opponents locker room. @MizzouHoops, you’ve got the epitome of class leading you. Maybe we’ll see you in March. #AxeEm pic.twitter.com/86IOt2m9D9 — SFA Basketball (@SFA_MBB) December 20, 2017

The Brinkley family has great genes

Stand by me

