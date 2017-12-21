In Thursday's Hot Clicks, we examine a Reddit user's ugly Christmas sweater NBA jerseys.
Ugly NBA Christmas sweater jerseys
The NBA has five games scheduled for Christmas this year and teams will wear these super-special Nike City Edition Jerseys. And I guess those are pretty cool, but if the NBA really wanted to make a splash, it would choose these ugly sweater Christmas jerseys designed by Reddit user Swizzzay. Seriously, these are incredible. How can we make this happen?
Athletes doing good alert
Rams players Tavon Austin and Robert Quinn furnished an apartment for a mother and her six children. The two paid for new beds, a sofa, televisions, a dining room set, wall hangings, kitchen items and furniture for the family who moved twice due to wildfires and struggled with homelessness.
The 25 most popular GIFs of 2017
The Golden State Warriors' happy fan dance is my favorite.
That's dedication
Australian rugby player Angus Crichton had his middle finger amputated so he can play in his team’s season opener.
Who will be the next NFL general manager?
This is an excellent list of who is next in line for a NFL GM spot.
Best college dining halls in America
As a proud UMass grad, this is an excellent list.
Warrick Dunn deserves more praise for his efforts
Warrick Dunn is making the down payment and furnishing a home for a single mother today in Atlanta. He's done that 159 times now and I just want everyone to remember what an incredible person he is.— Jackson Martin (@JogMartin) December 20, 2017
I got the best gift ever yesterday
You know it’s a great day when you get a @RobGronkowski autographed jersey with a special message about your dog. Larry is very excited. pic.twitter.com/bM4XJZBqCD— Andy Gray (@AndyGray35) December 20, 2017
George Costanza would be proud
Merry Christmas 👨🏻 pic.twitter.com/PNVKwkJNH1— Keith Kinkaid (@Blockaid1) December 19, 2017
This is a disgusting use of ketchup
Look at these beauties my wife whipped up to celebrate me coming back home! After 6 months of being Vegan, Vegetarian, & Pescatarian 🤨I’m baaaaack! Look at these 10 chicken tacos w/ketchup on them! 😛 #noketchupnotataco #gottiredofallthemcarbs #wasnthardtho pic.twitter.com/USLedRhUSX— Marcellus Wiley (@marcelluswiley) December 20, 2017
Odds & Ends
Tim Lincecum is jacked now ... Tim Donaghy was reportedly arrested for threatening a man with a hammer ... Chris Bosh's mom seems all kinds of shady ... Venus Williams won’t face any charges after car crash that killed 78-year-old man ... Another sexual harassment story from the NFL Network ... USA Gymnastics paid McKayla Maroney $1.25 million to keep silent about sexual abuse ... Duke revoked a reporter's credentials for sending racist tweets ... Evan Turner's swimming pool had an unexpectedly busy day ... A 5-year-old boy called 911 to stop the Grinch from stealing Christmas ... Catt Sadler quit E! News after finding out she made half as much as her male co-host ... The days of sharing your dad's cable login may soon be over ... Why older iPhones seem to run much slower ... Sarah Michelle Gellar is excited about her new friend's engagement ... Will Smith's new Netflix movie is getting terrible reviews.
Isaiah Thomas finds out he's traded (NSFW)
Isaiah Thomas processing the news that Danny Ainge traded him is pretty intense to watch pic.twitter.com/9JBhGYfSZ7— AP (@Ananth_Pandian) December 20, 2017
Enzo Amore has skills
.@real1 drops some bars w/ @Rosenbergradio on #EbroInTheMorning pic.twitter.com/hFkWezcs0e— HOT 97 (@HOT97) December 20, 2017
Puppy delivery
When @ZachLaVine surprises you with a gift 😮— Chicago Bulls (@chicagobulls) December 21, 2017
Earlier at the game tonight, Zach surprised one well-deserving fan from @AftrSchoolMttrs with a puppy: pic.twitter.com/66aHbgLUzw
Head coach of winning team addresses losing team
It was a tough loss in Columbia, but Mizzou head coach @CuonzoMartin did something he had never done in his coaching career - enter an opponents locker room. @MizzouHoops, you’ve got the epitome of class leading you. Maybe we’ll see you in March. #AxeEm pic.twitter.com/86IOt2m9D9— SFA Basketball (@SFA_MBB) December 20, 2017
