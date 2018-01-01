Watch: Alabama Throws Touchdown Pass to 308-Pound Defensive Lineman Da’Ron Payne

And he set up the drive with an interception!

By Dan Gartland
January 01, 2018

Alabama defensive tackle Da’Ron Payne stole the show in the third quarter of Monday’s Sugar Bowl against Clemson. 

First, Payne picked off Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant when a hit forced a weak throw. He returned it 21 yards and drew a 15-yard penalty when he was brought down by a horsecollar tackle.

Seven plays later, on second-and-goal from the 1, Payne lined up in the offensive backfield and ran a route in the flat to the corner of the end zone. Jalen Hurts found him with a pass and Payne tapped his toes for the score. 

Subsequent camera angles showed a blatant offensive pass interference penalty committed by Alabama that went uncalled. 

The touchdown made it a two-possession game and the Tide gained more breathing room on the first play after the ensuing kickoff with a pick six. 

