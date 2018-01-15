Getty Images

Holy moly, Saints-Vikings

My apologies to Saints fans who woke up this morning feeling like they'd been run over by a Soviet tank, but can we talk about the ending of Sunday's divisional round showdown between Minnesota and New Orleans? Ten seconds left on the clock, Vikings down by two and facing third and long, and somehow, someway, by the grace of some unknown deity, the combo of Case Keenum and Stefon Diggs pull off a miracle walkoff touchdown to send Minnesota to the NFC Championship Game. Seriously, though, just watch this video and try not to go lunatic at your desk or on your way to work (and again: sorry, Saints fans).

The sound of Stefon Diggs's TD will give you chills... (via @vikings) pic.twitter.com/NEnlha6B18 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 15, 2018

Listen to that crowd! It's like a jumbo jet taking off during a nuclear bomb exploding at a Mötley Crüe concert on an active volcano! I can't get over how loud that crowd got, and with good reason. What a finish; what a game.

Elsewhere in the Divisional Round

Stefon Diggs was brought to tears by his game-winning catch ... Listen to the Vikings' radio call of Diggs' touchdown ... Folks at the Minnesota Wild game lost their minds ... And here's every Saints fan after that touchdown ... This poor Vikings fan ... Jacksonville defensive back Jalen Ramsey isn't shy about how he sees the Jaguars' season ending ... The unhappiest people after the Vikings kneeled down and didn't kick the extra point on that touchdown to make it 30–24? Gamblers who had Minnesota -5.5 ... The flowchart that led us to Nick Foles vs. Case Keenum for the NFC title is a doozy ... Jacksonville's Calais Campbell is apparently a psychic ... The Jags are not here for your Blake Bortles hate ... And the Jaguars' Twitter account *definitely* wasn't here for the Steelers looking past them.

Here is what you should not do as a fan

I don't think his warranty covers that.

[cringe]

Congratulations to the Vikings. I'm so in shock I can't move.

-SG — Steve Gleason (@TeamGleason) January 15, 2018

Grandma Millie rocks on any block

It's never too late for dreams to come true pic.twitter.com/HMUtsuYsKo — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 14, 2018

That was 99-year-old Millie Wall's first playoff game in person ever. Her next one? Maybe the Super Bowl, courtesy of the NFL.

We all live in the Good Place now, I guess

We did it, J-town. pic.twitter.com/vmtiERvzNT — Jason Knew The Jaguars Were Quite Good Place (@nbcthegoodplace) January 7, 2018

Blake Bortles: undefeated in the playoffs. What is this universe we've found ourselves in?

Odds and Ends

Venus Williams' Australian Open came to a swift and early end ... This car somehow ended up in the second story of a building ... Adam Silver wasn't a fan of President Trump's "s---hole" comments ... Our Andy Staples says goodbye to the legendary Keith Jackson ... Here's a dude somehow playing two different games of Mike Tyson's Punch-Out!! and Super Punch-Out!! using one controller at the same time ... This cop went full Globetrotters on this poor guy balling at the gym ... Dennis Rodman's life continues to be a total mess ... Pour one out for Ole Einar Bjoerndalen, the most decorated Winter Olympian, who didn't make Norway's biathlon team for Pyeongchang.

Yeah, guess you can't print those words

Front page of today’s New Orleans’ Times-Picayune: pic.twitter.com/7rXqiE8ToN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 15, 2018

Someone please unplug and plug Markelle Fultz back in

Watch out below, Boogie

It's Monday, dudes and dudettes

Stick a pin in your backbone.

