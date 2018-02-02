Hogle Zoo Facebook

The ape likes the Patriots and more Super Bowl news

Philly cops are now gear oil to prevent fans from climbing poles ... "Death by Tom Brady's water habit" seems to be the big story in Minnesota ... Falcons owner Arthur Blank is not a fan of the Patriots Super Bowl rings ... People are bent out of shape over Brady kissing his 11-year-old son ... An orangutan at a Utah zoo predicted the Patriots, so they'll definitely win now ...​ Ranking the 10 worst all-time performances by a quarterback ... Good luck stealing a jersey after this year's game ... This poor Eagles fan was a crying mess after having her wisdom teeth pulled ... Vikings fans are still upset at the Eagles ... Guess how many guests Rob Gronkowski will have at the big game.

She said yes!

Nothing, and I mean nothing, says romance like a Ducks-Senators game. Although some of the Ducks players seemed excited about the newly-engaged couple.

When sports invades Jeopardy

Wild guess, but these three are probably not watching the Super Bowl.

Christen Dye is a model, blogger and Monster Energy Girl. She also thinks the Patriots will win 28-14 on Sunday and it's hard to argue with that prediction. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

You couldn't pay me to eat this

Flamin' Hot Cheetos Ice Cream is here. Yay?

Only in Australia

These two guys got into a fight and started throwing punches at each other on a train in Australia. Then they hugged.

Hot Clicks programming note

We're just 10 days from the release of the 2018 SI Swimsuit Issue, and I'll be taking a two-week break from Hot Clicks to focus on that. There will still be Clicks, just not written by me. However, the swimsuit issue is really good this year, so be sure visit our swim page for all the latest.

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Our friends at Dooney & Bourke are so excited for the Super Bowl, they've given me three Dooney & Bourke Credit Card Billfold Wallets to give away. But before we get into the details, go to their website and check out the NFL collection. I just bought my wife a Patriots handbag and its currently at the top of her handbag rotation. As for the Dooney & Bourke Credit Card Billfold Wallets, I'll send one to the 150th, 250th and 350th person who emails me (andy_gray@simail.com) the year they were born. I'm trying to figure out how old you all are. Make the subject line "Dooney & Bourke."

Peak '90s wardrobe

Florida State just announced that the spring game will be April 14. More importantly, Florida State just announced that Salt-N-Pepa, Vanilla Ice and Rob Base will be in concert after the game. So I know which spring game I'm covering. pic.twitter.com/tk7j9hMrfp — Andy Staples (@Andy_Staples) February 1, 2018

Date night!

.@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/GfFAIMAP5J — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2018

Wonder what day it is

Today on Sky Cinema Comedy: 13 showings of #GroundhogDay followed by Dragnet 😂 pic.twitter.com/IdkpHEQV4G — Sky Cinema (@SkyCinemaUK) February 2, 2018

Odds & Ends

I can't believe this woman's Bray Wyatt story (until I saw the photo) ... Here's a photo of the Field of Dreams vandal ... Duke officials are temporarily shutting down Krzyzewskiville ... Way-too-early look at the WrestleMania 34 card ... This is the craziest golf shot you will see all year ... Julie Bowen (the mom from Modern Family) is now single and ready to mingle ... If you're going to rob a pizza joint, may as well be the one you used to work at ... 21 hotels you should visit in 2018.

Russell Westbrook makes a friend

A fan got in Russell Westbrook's face on the court after the Thunder loss. pic.twitter.com/AwsPKPUYNu — ESPN (@espn) February 2, 2018

The Brees family had the best time at the Pro Bowl

.@drewbrees had his sons serve as ball boys at the #ProBowl.



And it was AWESOME. 🔊🆙 #Sound FX pic.twitter.com/0D6VJt6vTw — NFL (@NFL) February 1, 2018

Two camera men fight during Kevin Durant interview

Here's the footage of those two camera guys jostling at the end of Durant's interview about the LeBron rumor pic.twitter.com/LTDnXdVvt9 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) February 1, 2018

Ankle breaker

Lord have mercy Jamal Murray got Steven Adams playing Twister on a basketball court pic.twitter.com/cC06uNLNXQ — Gary Wobris (@World_Wide_Wob) February 2, 2018

NFL players visit the great Rachael Ray

Wonderful World

