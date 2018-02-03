Super Bowl LII

All the betting tips and information you need for Eagles-Patriots, and here are some bizarre prop bets. Alshon Jeffrey doubled down on his Super Bowl guarantee here’s a photo rundown of celebrities at Super Bowl parties this weekend and this Eagles’ fan got free tickets after an anesthesia-induced freakout.

1 wing per 3.6 seconds

Molly Schuyler won Wing Bowl 2018 by eating 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes. That’s 16.7 wings every minute, or one wing every 3.6 seconds.

More Super Bowl randomness

Craigslist has ads for people willing to trade booze, diamonds and poop-scooping services for Super Bowl tickets, and here’s a cool look at how the halftime show gets set up in six minutes. Press conferences would be so much better if players and coaches were this brutally honest, and are Super Bowl ads actually worth $5 million or are companies throwing away money?

Alexis Ren, Rookie of the Year

Alexis Ren was named the SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. The 21-year-old Californian won the annual vote and joins past winners like Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton and Kelly Rohrbach.

Marquette Golden Avalanche

Marquette hasn’t played football in 68 years but the Golden Avalanche still has three times as many first-round NFL Draft picks than one Power Five school.

"Missing" Bachelor contestant

There is A LOT to unpack here https://t.co/8eVxYZ6gNH — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) February 3, 2018

Ladies man

My uncle-in-law Joe Nathan turned a hale, all-his-marbles 95 yesterday. Here he is at his party with only a few of his girlfriends. He says that getting dates is insanely easy if: 1) you are alive 2) you can drive at night. pic.twitter.com/Oif6xuRBRH — Howard Fineman (@howardfineman) February 3, 2018

This flight must’ve been a mess

Imagine losing the Super Bowl on a Calvin Johnson rule...

This offseason the NFL will revisit the definition of a catch, but there’s still one more game that can be plagued by the Calvin Johnson Rule. https://t.co/15DsnnydeV — USA TODAY Sports (@usatodaysports) February 3, 2018

Odds and Ends

A dead goose fell from the sky and knocked a hunter unconscious ... The most Googled Super Bowl recipe in each state … 45-year-old Jaromir Jagr is not done playing hockey yet ... Which state had the most college football wins (across all levels) in 2017? ... 5 worst NBA trade deadline deals ever ... 4-star QB recruit passed on Alabama for Princeton.

Kristian Shouse FTW!

This is what it’s all about.

Kentucky high school junior Kristian Shouse drains her first career shot and the crowd goes wild

(: @ChrisJungKNE) pic.twitter.com/ypD1IPqJhv — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 3, 2018

Miles was mystified

XLVII Blackout

Saturday is the fifth anniversary of the Super Bowl blackout:

