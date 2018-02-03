Weekend Hot Clicks: Betting Tips for Super Bowl LII; Alexis Ren Wins Rookie of the Year

All the betting tips and information you need for Eagles-Patriots plus we give it up to Alexis Ren for winning SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. 

By Andrew Doughty
February 03, 2018

Super Bowl LII

All the betting tips and information you need for Eagles-Patriots, and here are some bizarre prop bets. Alshon Jeffrey doubled down on his Super Bowl guarantee here’s a photo rundown of celebrities at Super Bowl parties this weekend and this Eagles’ fan got free tickets after an anesthesia-induced freakout.

1 wing per 3.6 seconds

Molly Schuyler won Wing Bowl 2018 by eating 501 chicken wings in 30 minutes. That’s 16.7 wings every minute, or one wing every 3.6 seconds.

More Super Bowl randomness

Craigslist has ads for people willing to trade booze, diamonds and poop-scooping services for Super Bowl tickets, and here’s a cool look at how the halftime show gets set up in six minutes. Press conferences would be so much better if players and coaches were this brutally honest, and are Super Bowl ads actually worth $5 million or are companies throwing away money?

Lovely Lady of the Day

Julia Yaroshenko: Lovely Lady of the Day
1 of 21

Advertisement

Your Super Bowl Weekend LLOD is Julia Yaroshenko (Click here for full-sized gallery)

Alexis Ren, Rookie of the Year

Alexis Ren was named the SI Swimsuit Rookie of the Year. The 21-year-old Californian won the annual vote and joins past winners like Chrissy Teigen, Kate Upton and Kelly Rohrbach.

Marquette Golden Avalanche

Marquette hasn’t played football in 68 years but the Golden Avalanche still has three times as many first-round NFL Draft picks than one Power Five school.

"Missing" Bachelor contestant

Ladies man

This flight must’ve been a mess

Imagine losing the Super Bowl on a Calvin Johnson rule...

Odds and Ends

A dead goose fell from the sky and knocked a hunter unconscious ... The most Googled Super Bowl recipe in each state … 45-year-old Jaromir Jagr is not done playing hockey yet ... Which state had the most college football wins (across all levels) in 2017? ... 5 worst NBA trade deadline deals ever ... 4-star QB recruit passed on Alabama for Princeton.

Kristian Shouse FTW!

Miles was mystified

XLVII Blackout

Saturday is the fifth anniversary of the Super Bowl blackout:

Email andy_gray@simail.com with any feedback or ping him on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters