More like Lonzo Bars, amirite?

Lonzo Ball, last seen not on the court because he's hurt, is spending his free time away from the Lakers expanding into that other great Los Angeles pursuit: entertainment. So here he is with his first mixtape, Born 2 Ball, and its lead track, "LaVar," named after his rather boisterous father. And you know what? It's honestly not bad. Ball's flow is pretty good, the beat is serviceable, his rhymes are fine, and while his monotone delivery leaves something to be desired, this is way better than should be expected from any professional athlete. So good job, Lonzo; now please put your dad on a track.

Reboot the leg!

Because we're not allowed to leave anything in the past any more, here's the teaser for YouTube Red's new series, Cobra Kai, a sequel to the Karate Kid movie series. Behold Ralph Macchio and Billy Zabka, the stars of the original who must be behind on their mortgage payments, reminding us that Karate Kid is a thing that existed. YouTube is banking that this series will fire off the correct nostalgia neurons in your brain; so far, this short trailer is all we've got for a show that will be out in full later this year but really had no right to exist beyond 1986.

Adam Rippon crushes it again

He ruled the ice during the men's free skate in the figure skating team event earlier in PyeongChang, and on Thursday night, the American ripped his way through a sensational short program in the individual event. Treat yourself to that routine, then treat yourself to his even better post-skate quotes.

An important Adam Rippon fact

Loving the very natural escalation of these three personal facts about Adam Rippon pic.twitter.com/BUOQM37Xuy — Ava Wallace (@avarwallace) February 16, 2018

When your friends are all hanging out without you

me sticking my nose in other peoples' business pic.twitter.com/nKpImWxe4L — Hannah (@hbro36) February 16, 2018

Odds and Ends

LeBron James on Donald Trump: "[He] don't give a f--- about the people" ... Austrian snowboarder Markus Schairer broke his neck during the men's snowboard cross quarterfinals at PyeongChang but somehow finished the race ... Make it 0-for-4 for Lindsey Jacobellis in the snowboard cross at the Olympics, as she missed out on the gold medal once again—this time by just half a second (and a mere .03 seconds off the podium overall) ... French Olympic figure skater Chafik Besseghier took the ice to the iconic "Rapper's Delight," which should be an automatic medal ... Chris Bosh is eyeing an NBA comeback ... The Arizona-Arizona State rivalry game on Thursday was so heated that a cheerleader got ejected ... Some dude in Germany keeps getting dozens of free pizzas sent to him, and he has no idea why ... This couple did a proposal during a Vegas Golden Knights game, then got married in the arena a period later. The divorce will presumably come during the post-game show ... A Canadian man went missing during a ski trip to upstate New York, then showed up six days later in Sacramento with no idea of how he got there.

Tony Stark, Olympian?

Yun Sung-bin’s Iron Man helmet is 🔥 pic.twitter.com/xkOmXh8Rvy — SI Extra Mustard (@SI_ExtraMustard) February 16, 2018

And he won the gold, no less.

Study hard, JuJu

Told my mom last year that I’d go back to school since I left USC early. I went back to college today. pic.twitter.com/yHnbwnsELH — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) February 15, 2018

Free musta—er, snowboard rides

Earmuffs, Mike

Maybe the best NFL interview of the year

You will not see a better @Eagles interview this week.



We promise 😍



Little @TorreySmithWR has a bright future!



📺: @NFLTotalAccess pic.twitter.com/xj1rbKbwiA — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) February 16, 2018

And here come the Pooh Bears

It's Friday, everyone

Ain't no one goin' to turn me round.

