Meet the 2018 Minnesota high school hockey all-hair team

I don't know why Minnesota high school hockey players have such great hair, but I'm not arguing. Since you asked, Carter Wagner (and his mullet) is my favorite and Dallas Duckson (pictured above) is a close second.

It's tourney time

It's the most wonderful time of the year for college basketball fans. Here's the final bracket, biggest snubs, first-round TV schedule and a region-by-region breakdown. Also of note: Sunday was a great day for the Hurley family ... Syracuse players had a great reaction upon learning about their inclusion ... Marshall ended a 31-year tourney drought ... The NIT bracket is out (and I'm picking Marquette) ... Steph Curry was excited about Davidson's berth ... One celeb from every school in the tourney.

RG3 gets hitched

Quarterbacks get all the girls, even if their career ended in disappointment.

Tania Marie Caringi: Lovely Lady of the Day

Tania Marie Caringi is not only gorgeous, but also a millionaire real estate mogul. Great combo. I am jealous of her future husband. She is today's LLOD (click for full-size gallery).

Brandon Marshall is the world's tallest teen

No, not that Brandon Marshall. I'm referring to the 7' 4" Brit who just locked up a spot on the Welsh national basketball team.

Odell Beckham is in quite the pickle

Call me a cynic but I don't believe Odell Beckham's mystery woman when she says OBJ didn't take any of the drugs (pot and cocaine) spotted in this hotel room video. The pizza looks really good though.

One thing I'll never understand

Why are women posing for pics with O.J. Simpson? Are they not aware of his past?

Hot Clicks Giveaway

Hulkamania running wild in Phillies camp

Hulkster in camp today pic.twitter.com/UnTu7mlpvc — Pat Neshek (@PatNeshek) March 9, 2018

Bernie knows hitting

With a few tweaks I think @YasielPuig had 30 home runs in him this year. pic.twitter.com/sPqphKlOi3 — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 11, 2018

Odds & Ends

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos had to leave a game because he pooped his pants ... WWE Fastlane was last night and SI's Justin Barrasso has 25 thoughts about the card ... Lisa Ann has some thoughts on the Royals anti-porn seminar ... Peter Gammons is under fire for a controversial tweet ... Jimmy Garoppolo appears to be doing well in the dating department ... ABC shelved an episode of Blackish because it mentioned NFL player protests ... This will be a good summer for Field of Dreams fans (even though Major League is better) ... Here's a feel-good story to start your Monday ... Bono apologized for alleged abuses at his charity ... The Church of Scientology will soon have its own TV network ... Jay-Z is a generous tipper.

Arizona State celebrates tourney berth

Hot Sauce > Darren Rovell

Can't stop watching this

He didn't win, but this was a great shot

One Shining Moment (25 years ago)

