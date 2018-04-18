Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: Celtics Fan Collides With Jayson Tatum Without Spilling His Beer

Always protect the beverage. 

By Dan Gartland
April 18, 2018

Put him at power forward

A man is capable of incredible feats of strength when his beer is in danger. Want proof? This guy at the Celtics game last night got bodied by Jayson Tatum and managed not only to stay on his feat, but also to remain steady enough to avoid spilling more than a drop of his beer. 

Tatum may be a lanky guy (at 6'8", 205 pounds) but that’s still a heroic performance by the man with the beverage. 

When trash talk goes right

Putting aside for a minute whether John Wall could actually hear Drake here—I don’t think he could—this is some pretty prescient trash talk. Wall did his part, scoring 29 points, but Drake’s prediction was pretty damn close. The Raptors had a 20-point lead with just over two minutes to play, although the Wizards chipped away at it in garbage time and ended up losing 130–119. 

When trash talk goes wrong

Celtics guard Terry Rozier has been huge in the first two games of Boston’s first-round series against the Bucks. He’s second on the team with 46 points in the series and has recorded 11 assists without a turnover. Eric Bledsoe has been guarding him, or at least trying to. 

Bledsoe’s response when asked about Rozier? “I don’t even know who the f--- that is.” Given how the series has gone so far, he might not be kidding. 

What a moment

The Twins and Indians played the first of two games in Puerto Rico last night, and hometown hero Francisco Lindor provided the highlight of the night. His homer in the fifth sent the fans into an absolute frenzy. 

“Unreal,” Lindor told Fox after the game. “It’s a dream playing in front of the crowd. Seeing how the crowd got up, it was special.”

Bits & Pieces

Everyone on the set of Caddyshack was just doing a whole lot of cocaine ... The NBA raised the salaries of G-League players so they’ll now make more than the people competing in the NBA’s video game league ... There’s a nationwide manhunt underway for a grandmother police say is a coldblooded killer ... Anthony Rizzo thinks baseball season is too long ... A man in France is the first person ever to receive a second face transplant ... The always enjoyable Zlatan Ibrahimovic stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel show last night ... I cannot believe this exists: TMZ has a story about the voice of the Cheetos mascot getting divorced.

Why not?

(It was a prank.)

I’m jealous of these graphic design skills

Just when you thought air travel couldn’t get any worse

An Italian company wants to put these saddle-like seats in planes to cram as many passengers in there as possible. 

Just what I wanted, an autographed portrait of my team’s odious owner!

On December 1 of 2017, I wrote a letter to Dan Snyder imploring him to do everything in his power to keep Kirk Cousins. Yesterday, I got a FedEx containing only an autographed picture of Dan himself from r/Redskins

Why am I just now learning the crazy origin story of the Rockies’ mascot?

He didn’t even know he scored

The Capitals beat the Blue Jackets in double overtime to avoid going down 3–0 in the series on a goal by Lars Eller, who had no idea the puck was in the net until other people started celebrating. 

A taste of home for Serge Ibaka

Turkeys are taking over our cities

First, a turkey started flying around a T-Mobile store in Boston on Friday.

The very next day, a turkey was spotted running down a main street in downtown Toronto. 

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

