It was supposed to be for a good cause

Hey, what do you think spurred the violence in the clip above? Is it a long-simmering territorial feud? An insult about one of the men’s mothers? Someone spoiling Infinity War?

No, it was a scoring dispute at a charity cornhole tournament raising scholarship money at a Georgia resort last weekend. Alcohol was involved, obviously, because this is cornhole.

“Alcohol and beanbags do not mix,” Alex Cannon, the guy who filmed the brouhaha, told WSB.

The very funny Spencer Hall and Ryan Nanni broke down the Georgia-ness of this fight in excruciating detail. Spoiler alert: It’s extremely Georgia.

History for Winnipeg

Last night was a quiet one on the sports calender—no basketball, no nationally televised baseball—so I was hoping the Game 7 between the Predators and Jets would be an exciting one. But then Pekka Rinne happened.

The Vezina Trophy candidate was given the fastest hook in Game 7 history after allowing two goals in under 11 minutes. Nashville got one back later in the first, but the Jets kept pouring it on and eventually won, 5–1.

Pekka Rinne pulled during the first period of Game 7. Sitting by himself alone in the tunnel pic.twitter.com/VbbaUP3OsJ — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) May 11, 2018

This is the first time ever that Winnipeg has advanced to the conference final, dating back to the old Jets franchise that moved to Arizona. In a small city where hockey is the only respite from some of Canada’s worst winter weather, that’s a really big deal.

It also means that the Jets have a chance to end Canada’s Stanley Cup drought. No Canadian team has won the Cup since 1993, when the Canadiens beat Wayne Gretzky’s Kings.

Do you think that’s a big deal? People literally gathered in the streets after the win to sing “O Canada.”

O Canada breaks out at Portage and Main. This is amazing. #NHLJets pic.twitter.com/d6KB94J4cS — Christian Aumell (@CJOBchristian) May 11, 2018

Winnipeg has, in my opinion, the best home crowd in the NHL. I was rooting for the Jets from the start of the playoffs because I think that building would be beyond electric for a Stanley Cup Final. But now they’re facing the Vegas Golden Knights in the conference final, and I’m conflicted.

This is so dumb

David Price missed a start this week due to carpal tunnel syndrome, but he’s fine enough to start this weekend against the Jays. Because he’s a video game enthusiast and has been seen playing Fortnite in the clubhouse, some people thought maybe that was how he developed the injury.

The always reasonable Boston media put so much focus on the Fortnite angle that Price has decided he’ll no longer play the game at the ballpark.

But this isn’t like Joel Zumaya playing too much Guitar Hero and landing on the DL with a wrist injury. Price has been playing video games his whole life so his hands should be used to it. He know that’s not what caused the injury.

“If that was the cause of the problem, it started back in 1997 when I got my first PlayStation when I was 12 years old,” he told reporters.

Bits & Pieces

This guy in Wisconsin stole $250 worth of Red Bull, but can you blame him? Security cameras captured him yawning ... This is a cool story about how Jim Palmer (and his wife) tracked down his birth parents ... A Florida man was arrested for trying to hide his girlfriend (who has no legs) from the cops by putting her in a plastic container ... The Fox hit Brooklyn Nine-Nine just got canceled and people are not happy ... Some guy crashed a party with a bunch of Jaguars players, tried to steal Blake Bortles’ truck and got arrested.

Imagine being this guy

Chappaquiddick occurred just 2 days before the first lunar landing. So you’d think the Film producers would get the Moon right for July 18, 1969. Kennedy sees it full, but the actual phase was a 4-day old waxing crescent that set long before the midnight tragedy. I’m just saying. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) May 10, 2018

I’m definitely this guy

I’m sitting in the window of a Starbucks. Someone lowered an umbrella before entering. I looked down at my phone and pulled up my weather app to see if it was raining. — DL (@davelozo) May 10, 2018

D.C. really is trash compared to Marvel

The original comic was, like, way different. pic.twitter.com/bF7Ib2GDgL — Ethan Booker (@Ethan_Booker) May 10, 2018

0–0

Spent a long time laughing at this pic.twitter.com/1PJZ0KiT74 — Tom (@TomFoins) May 9, 2018

Never gets old

Just the worst luck

Here's a play you'll probably never see again, error on the throw, but a lucky bounce leads to an out https://t.co/LbM7JQB4XU #npb pic.twitter.com/dIRJYxaFZJ — NPB on reddit (@NPB_Reddit) May 10, 2018

This takes me back

Sometimes you just need two men

file this under my favorite thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/qlkcr2C1g8 — a (@annkatsha) May 9, 2018

They could take some tips from these guys, though.

Behind the scenes of the NHL playoffs

ESPN has a new series on its ESPN+ streaming service called Quest for the Stanley Cup that goes up close with the NHL playoffs. Episodes come out every Friday.

A good song

My condolences to Nashville.

I’m headed to Canada for a long weekend, so we’ll have (highly qualified!) substitutes on Monday and Tuesday.

