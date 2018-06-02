Weekend Hot Clicks: The NBA Finals Are in Full Swing

A suit with shorts is an expensive combo—as is a fine for a Game 1 skirmish.

By Andrew Doughty
June 02, 2018

Finals Roundup

Since when is Tim Donaghy the voice of reason and fairness? LeBron’s suit and shorts outfit from Game 1 cost more than your car, and Tristan Thompson was fined but not suspended for Game 2. George Hill stayed up most of the night and watched his missed free throw over and over.

I’d pay big money to watch Barbie Mustang racing

This guy installed a dirt bike engine on a Power Wheels Barbie Mustang and it now goes 72 miles per hour.

Farquhar!

This is unbelievable: Six weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the dugout, White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar returned to the mound on Friday night to throw the first pitch.

My jaw dropped...

...When Woj broke the news on Friday night that John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons’ job (Jason Kidd also interviewed). If Beilein does leave Michigan, here are some potential replacements.

Heeeeeeeere’s Johnny

Manziel made his CFL debut on Friday night, playing in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ exhibition game. And he was up to some of his old Heisman-winning tricks.

Hannah Jeter

27-Year-Old Queen Elizabeth

Vermont isn’t so bad

Yummy

Odds and Ends

Two girls swimming in a Michigan lake found a dummy World War II bomb ... 7 most bone-headed moments of J.R. Smith’s career ... South Korea has supposedly invented ice cream that cures hangovers ... Delaware became the first new state to offer sports betting … Top 50 running backs in college football for 2018 ... ICYMI: This World Cup water bottle sets things on fire.

What just happened

At least he’s good at football

He should’ve stuck to baseball

