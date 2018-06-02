A suit with shorts is an expensive combo—as is a fine for a Game 1 skirmish.
Finals Roundup
Since when is Tim Donaghy the voice of reason and fairness? LeBron’s suit and shorts outfit from Game 1 cost more than your car, and Tristan Thompson was fined but not suspended for Game 2. George Hill stayed up most of the night and watched his missed free throw over and over.
I’d pay big money to watch Barbie Mustang racing
This guy installed a dirt bike engine on a Power Wheels Barbie Mustang and it now goes 72 miles per hour.
Farquhar!
This is unbelievable: Six weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the dugout, White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar returned to the mound on Friday night to throw the first pitch.
My jaw dropped...
...When Woj broke the news on Friday night that John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons’ job (Jason Kidd also interviewed). If Beilein does leave Michigan, here are some potential replacements.
Heeeeeeeere’s Johnny
Manziel made his CFL debut on Friday night, playing in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ exhibition game. And he was up to some of his old Heisman-winning tricks.
Hannah Jeter
We still can't get over this video of Hannah Jeter!
27-Year-Old Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth II coronation—65 years ago today:
Vermont isn’t so bad
Vermont has a new law that will pay workers $10,000 to move there and work remotely
Yummy
War hero's 103-year-old chocolate bars found – and they still look quite nice
Odds and Ends
Two girls swimming in a Michigan lake found a dummy World War II bomb ... 7 most bone-headed moments of J.R. Smith’s career ... South Korea has supposedly invented ice cream that cures hangovers ... Delaware became the first new state to offer sports betting … Top 50 running backs in college football for 2018 ... ICYMI: This World Cup water bottle sets things on fire.
What just happened
Welcome to the UFC
He gets the finish in round 2!
At least he’s good at football
Vikings WR Stefon Diggs will not be switching to baseball anytime soon
He should’ve stuck to baseball
On this date in 1995, the Expos drafted a 17-year-old catcher in the 18th round of the #MLBDraft.
You might have heard of him.
