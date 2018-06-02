Finals Roundup

Since when is Tim Donaghy the voice of reason and fairness? LeBron’s suit and shorts outfit from Game 1 cost more than your car, and Tristan Thompson was fined but not suspended for Game 2. George Hill stayed up most of the night and watched his missed free throw over and over.

I’d pay big money to watch Barbie Mustang racing

This guy installed a dirt bike engine on a Power Wheels Barbie Mustang and it now goes 72 miles per hour.

Farquhar!

This is unbelievable: Six weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage in the dugout, White Sox pitcher Danny Farquhar returned to the mound on Friday night to throw the first pitch.

My jaw dropped...

...When Woj broke the news on Friday night that John Beilein interviewed for the Detroit Pistons’ job (Jason Kidd also interviewed). If Beilein does leave Michigan, here are some potential replacements.

Heeeeeeeere’s Johnny

Manziel made his CFL debut on Friday night, playing in the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ exhibition game. And he was up to some of his old Heisman-winning tricks.

Hannah Jeter

We still can't get over this video of our girl @HannahBJeter! 👀 https://t.co/E5fsFsZSxP pic.twitter.com/mUyfRo9FwU — Sports Illustrated Swimsuit (@SI_Swimsuit) June 1, 2018

27-Year-Old Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II coronation—65 years ago today: pic.twitter.com/Iy2eODVmyZ — Michael Beschloss (@BeschlossDC) June 2, 2018

Vermont isn’t so bad

Vermont has a new law that will pay workers $10,000 to move there and work remotely https://t.co/KgSeBvGE4P pic.twitter.com/WRNFXLeUvf — CNN International (@cnni) June 2, 2018

Yummy

War hero's 103-year-old chocolate bars found – and they still look quite nice https://t.co/ivHnxDtn41 pic.twitter.com/fhMHNP2ach — Daily Mirror (@DailyMirror) June 2, 2018

Odds and Ends

Two girls swimming in a Michigan lake found a dummy World War II bomb ... 7 most bone-headed moments of J.R. Smith’s career ... South Korea has supposedly invented ice cream that cures hangovers ... Delaware became the first new state to offer sports betting … Top 50 running backs in college football for 2018 ... ICYMI: This World Cup water bottle sets things on fire.

What just happened

Welcome to the UFC @ShortyTorres125!!

He gets the finish in round 2!#UFCUtica pic.twitter.com/reuP4QWzzq — UFC (@ufc) June 1, 2018

At least he’s good at football

Vikings WR Stefon Diggs will not be switching to baseball anytime soon (via @ChrisLongKSTP) https://t.co/7nbzQhqJqa pic.twitter.com/gNYePYisQ3 — Born Salty (@cjzero) June 2, 2018

He should’ve stuck to baseball

On this date in 1995, the Expos drafted a 17-year-old catcher in the 18th round of the #MLBDraft.



You might have heard of him. 🐐 pic.twitter.com/zTIFgZrp9r — MLB (@MLB) June 2, 2018

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.