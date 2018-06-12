Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Josh Allen Crashes Bills Fans’ Wedding Photos

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning.
By Dan Gartland
June 02, 2018

Not a bad wedding gift

Two Bills fans who stopped by New Era Field for some photos after their wedding on Saturday were treated to a pretty awesome surprise. Rookies Josh Allen, Harrison Phillips and Austin Proehl just happened to be driving and decided to hop out and take a few photos with the wedding party.

I missed it the first few times I saw the second photo but do not sleep on the two bridesmaids wearing “Go Bills” underwear. That’s how you know these are real fans. 

Just a few inches is the difference between being a hero and losing the game

The field is set for the College World Series after Florida beat Auburn in extra innings last night. Austin Langworthy had the walk-off homer for the Gators in the 11th, but Tigers freshman Steven Williams came tantalizingly close to robbing it. While Williams was distraught over coming so close to keeping his team alive, he can take comfort in the fact that he still has three more seasons to make it to the CWS. 

Are you ready to hate Bill Belichick even more?

Here’s a classic stupid gossip item from Page Six. Bill Belichick and his girlfriend stayed at a hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan before heading out to Long Island for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Rather than ask me for brunch recommendations in the neighborhood, Belichick ordered blueberry pancakes and coffee for room service. The bill came to a whopping $60.97—for pancakes and coffee! If I pay that much for pancakes, the syrup cup better be an oragami $50 bill. 

 

 

Bits & Pieces

Dennis Rodman broke down in tears while doing an interview about the U.S.-North Korea summit. ... A Tennessee man got in a fight with the police while wearing nothing but cowboy boots and underwear. ... There’s an entire Reddit forum devoted to tracking Alexander Ovechkin’s adventures with the Stanley Cup. ... Sonic is trying out pickle juice smoothies this summer, which might sound gross but could actually be the best hangover cure ever. ... People are upset at this Pakistani cricketer who’s keeping a lion as a pet

Have fun with your little canal

Panama may have qualified for the World Cup ahead of the United States but at least we have the bragging rights in, uhh, U18 basketball. 

The U.S. U18 men’s team absolutely embarrassed Panama last night. 

It was 43–0 after one quarter, 70–8 at the half, 99–17 after three and 118–26 when the game mercifully ended. Even crazier? The top U.S. scorer had just 17 points. 

That’s how you do it

Always trace an outline first

Mmm, delicious

That’s a cool tattoo if you’re a Jays fan...

A million thank you's aren't enough.

A post shared by Amanda Fiske 🌿 (@amandafiske) on

...except she’s not a Jays fan.

Makes u think

As Deadspin points out, this is a moving screen. Damn.

You don’t need arms that big

His name is Andre Rush and he can reportedly bench press 700 pounds

Charlie Chaplin did this meme before it was cool

Selfless T.J. Oshie

This is why the captain wears a safety lanyard

An awesome show of sportsmanship

Major huevos

Using a dog as a cameraman

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)