Not a bad wedding gift

Two Bills fans who stopped by New Era Field for some photos after their wedding on Saturday were treated to a pretty awesome surprise. Rookies Josh Allen, Harrison Phillips and Austin Proehl just happened to be driving and decided to hop out and take a few photos with the wedding party.

@JoshAllenQB is a man of the people taking time to take a pic w my buddy on his wedding day. Good job @buffalobills pic.twitter.com/YytNwdsX45 — Celia's Dad (@PrickFlair716) June 9, 2018

@JeremyWGR @PardonMyTake @JoshAllenQB josh Allen just drove by and stopped to take wedding photos with our group confirmed looks good in shorts What a guy pic.twitter.com/TOkVzuP9kJ — Chris Moran (@cmoran26) June 9, 2018

I missed it the first few times I saw the second photo but do not sleep on the two bridesmaids wearing “Go Bills” underwear. That’s how you know these are real fans.

Just a few inches is the difference between being a hero and losing the game

Obviously the most fitting way to send the No. 1 seed into the final #CWS spot! 🤯



For the 1️⃣2️⃣th time in program history, @GatorsBB is headed to the College World Series! pic.twitter.com/Lnt38ZojTE — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2018

The field is set for the College World Series after Florida beat Auburn in extra innings last night. Austin Langworthy had the walk-off homer for the Gators in the 11th, but Tigers freshman Steven Williams came tantalizingly close to robbing it. While Williams was distraught over coming so close to keeping his team alive, he can take comfort in the fact that he still has three more seasons to make it to the CWS.

Are you ready to hate Bill Belichick even more?

Here’s a classic stupid gossip item from Page Six. Bill Belichick and his girlfriend stayed at a hotel on the Upper East Side of Manhattan before heading out to Long Island for the Belmont Stakes on Saturday. Rather than ask me for brunch recommendations in the neighborhood, Belichick ordered blueberry pancakes and coffee for room service. The bill came to a whopping $60.97—for pancakes and coffee! If I pay that much for pancakes, the syrup cup better be an oragami $50 bill.

Bits & Pieces

Dennis Rodman broke down in tears while doing an interview about the U.S.-North Korea summit. ... A Tennessee man got in a fight with the police while wearing nothing but cowboy boots and underwear. ... There’s an entire Reddit forum devoted to tracking Alexander Ovechkin’s adventures with the Stanley Cup. ... Sonic is trying out pickle juice smoothies this summer, which might sound gross but could actually be the best hangover cure ever. ... People are upset at this Pakistani cricketer who’s keeping a lion as a pet.

Have fun with your little canal

Panama may have qualified for the World Cup ahead of the United States but at least we have the bragging rights in, uhh, U18 basketball.

The U.S. U18 men’s team absolutely embarrassed Panama last night.

It was 43–0 after one quarter, 70–8 at the half, 99–17 after three and 118–26 when the game mercifully ended. Even crazier? The top U.S. scorer had just 17 points.

That’s how you do it

Tonight I drank out of the #StanleyCup with @ovi8, @Holts170 and Mike Smith and then... I DRANK out of the Stanley Cup #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/yog2XQDUY0 — jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) June 12, 2018

Always trace an outline first

CONGRAT

S

RONDA pic.twitter.com/C2lBd0WMGu — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) June 12, 2018

Mmm, delicious

That’s a cool tattoo if you’re a Jays fan...

...except she’s not a Jays fan.

Funniest thing I've seen all day pic.twitter.com/go2pl808jM — Jon Teegs (@CubsLiker) June 10, 2018

Makes u think

NBA reddit in peak offseason form pic.twitter.com/9HhZ6MXCCh — Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 11, 2018

As Deadspin points out, this is a moving screen. Damn.

You don’t need arms that big

Chefs outside the West Wing prepping for tonight’s White House iftar. President Trump will host 30-40 guests to celebrate the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/0uzr6A1uKw — Vivian Salama (@vmsalama) June 6, 2018

His name is Andre Rush and he can reportedly bench press 700 pounds.

Charlie Chaplin did this meme before it was cool

Selfless T.J. Oshie

Oshie wants cheers for caps over his name pic.twitter.com/2F1xzw6jGn — Jinah Chung (@chung_jinah) June 11, 2018

This is why the captain wears a safety lanyard

Dawg nobody suggested to slow down. Lmaoooooo 😂 Rock da boat. pic.twitter.com/FNFU365U53 — 20MeOnThe10th (@TerryTary) June 9, 2018

An awesome show of sportsmanship

This high school pitcher chose to hug his childhood friend instead of celebrate his championship-clinching strikeout.



Story: https://t.co/omJqeRk899 pic.twitter.com/gIP5OFHTcp — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 11, 2018

Major huevos

HE STOLE HOME.



IN A TIE BALLGAME.



Holy @GatorsBB. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/RGeewmkK2f — NCAA Baseball (@NCAACWS) June 12, 2018

Never saw it coming... pic.twitter.com/A36eQYBCK1 — Gators Baseball (@GatorsBB) June 12, 2018

Using a dog as a cameraman

A good song

