Stephen A. really has opinions on everything

The New Yorker just did a profile of Stephen A. Smith, which is one of the better things I’ve read about the irascible ESPN pundit, partly because it shows that Smith’s hot takes aren’t limited to the world of sports. Take, for example, this doozy of a quote on almond milk.

“I used to think the almond milk was best, but then somebody told me—a trainer told me—there’s too much estrogen up in there. In the almond milk. That’s right.” It’s not right. “You don’t wanna walk around with man-boobs if you don’t have to. I got away from that”

So some person at the gym told Smith, “Hey bro, almond milk gives you man-boobs,” and he just automatically believed them? He didn’t do the five minutes of Googling I just did to see that this isn’t true? (In reality, soy milk contains plant hormones that can limit the body’s ability to produce testosterone, but not almond milk.)

To me, that’s preposterous. Man-boobs, things of that nature.

Tell me this guy doesn’t look like Kyrie

I know it’s probably just because he has the same haircut and same beard, but I’m not the only one who thinks Panama’s Gabriel Gomez looks exactly like everyone’s favorite NBA conspiracy theorist.

The psychic cat has competition

Remember Achilles the psychic cat, the Russian mascot picking World Cup games? Now he has some rivals in England.

Before yesterday’s England-Tunisia game, a zoo in Staffordshire tasked its meerkats with predicting the winner. The animals went with the Three Lions and were proven right when Harry Kane headed home the game-winner in stoppage time.

Russia’s second game is later today against Egypt and Achilles is on record as favoring the hosts.

Bits & Pieces

Alabama just offered a football scholarship to an eighth grader bigger than any NFL player. ... The first batch of new Madden ratings just dropped and three guys are 99s. ... Tony Reali had a moving speech on Around the Horn after one of his twins was stillborn. ... Deadspin did a list of the worst World Cup haircuts. ... The whole Brewers team dressed up as legendary announcer Bob Uecker for a road trip. ... Paul McCartney is doing “Carpool Karaoke” with James Corden.

I think the logo’s not even centered?

have to respect how incredibly half-assed this knockoff World Cup merch is pic.twitter.com/us6d7GTJ2i — Mike Tunison (@xmasape) June 18, 2018

Bartolo was 32 when Raul Mondesi retired

Adalberto Mondesi hits an RBI double off Bartolo Colon



His father, Raúl Mondesi, went 2-11 in his career off Colon with no RBI or XBH



They are the 4th father-son combo to each record a plate appearance against Colon pic.twitter.com/tYnayFN1ig — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 19, 2018

Bryce Harper shaved his beard

Well this is a weird one

The back page: Stellar rookie joins #Nationals in time to best #Yankees in postponed half game https://t.co/6wkp4EXJug pic.twitter.com/hoWxiyGy7m — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) June 19, 2018

Nationals rookie sensation Juan Soto made his MLB debut on May 20, but the record books will actually show it was May 15. That’s because Soto entered last night when the suspended May 15 game was resumed. He ended up hitting the game-winning homer when he came up in the sixth (which was actually the first inning the teams played yesterday). Does that mean he now joins the list of players to hit a home run in their first at-bat?

POP!

GIF of the day pic.twitter.com/eFm4aQg26E — SH (@Sennesation) June 17, 2018

As brutal a knockout as you’ll ever see

Game of Thrones intro, True Detective style

A good song

