Thursday's Hot Clicks: China Klay Was Ready to Rumble After a Dirty Foul

Quickly

By Khadrice Rollins
June 28, 2018

'That's B------t. If You Want to Fight Him, Then Fight His Ass'

Klay Thompson normally keeps a pretty calm demeanor, even when he's busy splashing threes from the corners and the crowd at Oracle is in the middle of losing its collective mind.

And China Klay—the All-Star's happy-go-lucky alter ego who loves to dance badly on camera—is just here for a good time and nothing else.

Well, somebody over in China found a way to to make China Klay flip the switch after a cheap foul, where he undercut one of Thompson's friends while he was in the air. Check out the video below, courtesy of TMZ, of a very confrontational China Klay.

For the Love of God, Somebody Just Make the Catch

Arkansas had a chance to clinch the College World Series Wednesday night with a win over Oregon State. The Razorbacks were one out away from completing the two-game sweep for the championship, when Cadyn Grenier of the Beavers popped up a foul ball that three Arkansas players ran to catch.

Nobody caught it.

Then Oregon State tied the game at three.

Then Oregon State took the lead.

The winner-take-all Game 3 happens Thursday at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Odds and Ends

Richard Jefferson was forced to end his friendship with LeBron James due to the four-time MVP's impending free agency ... After South Korea stunned Germany to eliminate the defending World Cup champions from the 2018 tournament and help Mexico advance to the knockout stage, the Mexican fans made sure to celebrate with any Koreans they could find. In fact, Mexico has so much love for South Korea, a Mexican airline is offering 20% off flights from Mexico to South Korea ... McDonald's is selling muffin tops for breakfast after getting the idea from Seinfeld, and Spike Feresten, the Seinfeld writer behind the episode "The Muffin Tops", wants the fast-food giant to cut a check ... Dictionary.com is making the nickname of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell an official entry.

Adding Insult to Home Run

It's one thing to hit the ball off of the outfielder's head or glove so it carries over the fence for a homer. It's another thing for a home run ball to bounce back in play to hit the outfielder in the head.

Rolling, Rolling, Rolling, Rolling, Rolling

Either Neymar executed the dopest flop of recent memory or ...

It's soccer, he was definitely exaggerating the contact.

#StayFreaky

Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting a signature shoe and he needs your help to make it something truly special.

Let's see just how well this crowdsourcing is going.

Let the Nerd Debate Begin

So... could a lightsaber cut through Captain America's vibranium shield?

Vibranium ninja stars sound like a great addition for the next movie, Marvel. I hope somebody in charge was paying attention.

Special Shades for National Sunglasses Day

Could you imagine trying to explain what colors look like to somebody who has never seen them before?

A Good Song

Enjoy your Thursday, people.

Email khadrice.rollins@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

