Friday's Hot Clicks: Tom Brady Couldn't Help But Comment on an Instagram Post About Booty

Quickly

  • If you’re new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning.
By Khadrice Rollins
June 29, 2018

Tom Brady is All in on #AssEatinSZN

Who could have imagined that Tom Brady pulling up in the Instagram comments of Barstool Sports could have ended any other way?

For whatever reason, Brady felt he needed to let everybody know just how he felt about booty because it's the offseason and he ain't got nothing else to do with his free time.

I guess Tom just forget to put this chapter in the final edition of the TB12 Method.

Now, if there were any Patriot you would might expect to make a proclamation like this so publically, you probably would guess Rob Gronkowski. But even Gronk didn't really have a response for his QB being so wild on the Gram.

These World Cup Goal Celebrations Get Funnier Each Time You Watch Them

Belgium and Colombia provided some lackluster World Cup goal celebrations, but instead gave a great laugh for other reasons.

Michy Batshuayi of Belgium tried to get hype about Adnan Januzaj's goal against England but instead just wound up looking like a fool in front of the whole world.

This celebration was really a microcosm of the game because despite winning, Belgium hurt itself by getting to the top of Group G because it is now in the tougher half of the World Cup bracket.

Colombia just didn't know how to work as a unit when it came time to enjoy Yerry Mina's goal that was the difference in their win over Senegal.

Where have I seen that move before?

And to think, this is the same nation that had the swag to pull this off back in 2014.

What happened to you Colombia? You used to be cool.

Can I Please Have a Yellow Card?

Apparently that's basically how an anonymous player approached former referee Mark Halsey.

This would be like if Draymond Green asked a ref to give him a quick double tech because he was bored during a blowout on the first night of a back-to-back, and to be honest, I respect the move.

Odds and Ends

Judge Joe Brown does not want to see a TV Judge get appointed to the Supreme Court ... Brazil fans held a funeral for Germany's "death" in the World Cup ... Jalen Rose kept things a little spicy when he was discussing Chris Webber making a return to Ann Arbor ... A former American football player was sentenced to four years in prison in China for a bar fight ... Internet trolls forced 23-year-old Sardar Azmoun of Iran to retire from soccer ... Planters is bringing back Cheez Balls after 12 years of people asking for their return ... There were seven players given a 99 rating in Madden 19, and two of them are teammates ... Ryan Lochte can still be prosecuted for everything that went down in Rio during the 2016 Olympics

Mo Love for Mo Salah

Egyptians gathered for a chance to meet star Mo Salah, and the striker was kind enough to take photos and sign autographs despite the fact that all these fans came to his actual home to bother him.

It's Been How Long?

The cast of Breaking Bad reunited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

Not Exactly, But I See How You Got There

Here's a story about a child thinking they know just a little more than they actually do.

A Good Song

Make sure your weekends get off to a good start people.

Email khadrice.rollins@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)