Tom Brady is All in on #AssEatinSZN

Who could have imagined that Tom Brady pulling up in the Instagram comments of Barstool Sports could have ended any other way?

For whatever reason, Brady felt he needed to let everybody know just how he felt about booty because it's the offseason and he ain't got nothing else to do with his free time.

Tom Brady is about that life #AssEatinSZN pic.twitter.com/fAz0In3oUI — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 28, 2018

I guess Tom just forget to put this chapter in the final edition of the TB12 Method.

Now, if there were any Patriot you would might expect to make a proclamation like this so publically, you probably would guess Rob Gronkowski. But even Gronk didn't really have a response for his QB being so wild on the Gram.

These World Cup Goal Celebrations Get Funnier Each Time You Watch Them

Belgium and Colombia provided some lackluster World Cup goal celebrations, but instead gave a great laugh for other reasons.

Michy Batshuayi of Belgium tried to get hype about Adnan Januzaj's goal against England but instead just wound up looking like a fool in front of the whole world.

Michy Batshuayi goal celebration: off the post, off the face 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Rv3uh6STKo — Ryan Rosenblatt (@RyanRosenblatt) June 28, 2018

Great goal from Januzaj - but Batshuayi has just immortalised himself in the form of internet memes. pic.twitter.com/JXar2T5hFy — Richard Conway (@richard_conway) June 28, 2018

This celebration was really a microcosm of the game because despite winning, Belgium hurt itself by getting to the top of Group G because it is now in the tougher half of the World Cup bracket.

Colombia just didn't know how to work as a unit when it came time to enjoy Yerry Mina's goal that was the difference in their win over Senegal.

Where have I seen that move before?

And to think, this is the same nation that had the swag to pull this off back in 2014.

#Col had the best goal celebrations at the 2014 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/xDXtmq8pOh — James Chikonamombe (@Zichivhu) June 28, 2018

What happened to you Colombia? You used to be cool.

Can I Please Have a Yellow Card?

Apparently that's basically how an anonymous player approached former referee Mark Halsey.

Former referee Mark Halsey recalls an incident when a player requested to be yellow carded. This is what happened next... https://t.co/0QtvGeHbzq #ENGBEL pic.twitter.com/g0sEk7eoEK — CNN Sport (@cnnsport) June 28, 2018

This would be like if Draymond Green asked a ref to give him a quick double tech because he was bored during a blowout on the first night of a back-to-back, and to be honest, I respect the move.

Odds and Ends

Judge Joe Brown does not want to see a TV Judge get appointed to the Supreme Court ... Brazil fans held a funeral for Germany's "death" in the World Cup ... Jalen Rose kept things a little spicy when he was discussing Chris Webber making a return to Ann Arbor ... A former American football player was sentenced to four years in prison in China for a bar fight ... Internet trolls forced 23-year-old Sardar Azmoun of Iran to retire from soccer ... Planters is bringing back Cheez Balls after 12 years of people asking for their return ... There were seven players given a 99 rating in Madden 19, and two of them are teammates ... Ryan Lochte can still be prosecuted for everything that went down in Rio during the 2016 Olympics

Mo Love for Mo Salah

Egyptians gathered for a chance to meet star Mo Salah, and the striker was kind enough to take photos and sign autographs despite the fact that all these fans came to his actual home to bother him.

Crowds gather outside @MoSalah’s home in #Egypt after his address was leaked on Facebook . So what does he do? He comes out to greet people and sign autographs...

We are not worthy of #MoSalah pic.twitter.com/85tlob2bDB — shaimaa khalil BBC (@Shaimaakhalil) June 29, 2018

Hundreds of #EGY fans gathered around @MoSalah’s home in Egypt hoping to get a glimpse of the superstar and take a photo with him after his address was leaked on Facebook. Salah obliged and took photos with many. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/W9X5K0OChK — Karim Zidan (@ZidanSports) June 28, 2018

It's Been How Long?

The cast of Breaking Bad reunited to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the show.

In honor of @BreakingBad_AMC's 10th anniversary, @BryanCranston reveals why the pilot was the best he’s ever read: "We realized that this has never happened before." Watch more on #EWCastReunions: https://t.co/08TqdsCGCd #BreakingBadReunion pic.twitter.com/qH7gNfIFku — PeopleTV (@peopletv) June 28, 2018

Not Exactly, But I See How You Got There

Here's a story about a child thinking they know just a little more than they actually do.

My 4-y/o daughter tried to jam me up today.



Kid: Mommy, why is your bra in daddy's car?

Me: What!?



The Mrs hit me wit a killer side eye. She ain't been in my car in weeks



Me: Ain't no bra in my car!!

Kid: Ya huh, cup thingie with straps



*we all go to garage & look in car* pic.twitter.com/3c4kItwnZO — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) June 27, 2018

"3M's protective breathing devices were originally conceived in 60s as molded, nonwoven brassiere cups. Then for some reason the molded cups were reborn as facemasks" h/t @Passeriform for the info https://t.co/uum80tCK2f — ManSitChoAzzDown (@AngryManTV) June 27, 2018

A Good Song

Make sure your weekends get off to a good start people.

