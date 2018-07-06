Friday’s Hot Clicks: Minor League Pitcher Befriends Bird on His Way Off the Mound

Quickly

  If you're new here, Hot Clicks is everything you need to know in the world of sports and pop culture, ready for you to read right when you get to your desk in the morning.
By Dan Gartland
July 06, 2018

Good thing this guy plays for the Cardinals

Cardinals prospect Jesus Cruz had a strong performance in Wednesday’s start for the Class A Peoria Chiefs, allowing just two runs and striking out nine in 4 2/3 innings of action. As he left the mound, he received congratulations from his teammates, his manager and even a small bird. 

“It was a just blessing,” Cruz told MILB.com after the game, his teammate acting as his interpreter. “It’s not very often something like that happens. I was just thanking God for everything and the bird in hand, too, and thanking him for a good game.”

“I was happy to see the bird flew away [because] I thought he was hurt,” the 23-year-old Mexican pitcher continued. “When the bird landed, I just picked him up because I like animals and I took advantage of that.”

This is why I could never been an announcer

I’ve had people tell me before that I’d make a good play-by-play man but I disagree. My natural instinct when I see a crazy play is to curse, which is typically frowned upon on professional broadcasts. I can tell you right now there’s no way I would have been as even-keeled as Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announcer Roger Hoover while watching a foul ball destroy my computer. 

The Tebow effect is real

Tim Tebow will be playing in this year’s Eastern League All-Star Game, and fans are willing to pay big money to see it. 

The cheapest tickets to the game at Trenton’s Arm & Hammer Park before Tebow was named to the team were $20. After the league announced he would be appearing, the cheapest tickets available on Vivid Seats cost $115

Bits & Pieces

This Swedish newspaper published the most hilarious preview to the Sweden-England World Cup quarterfinal. ... Judge Lance Ito from the O.J. Simpson trial is very pleased to hear there’s an NFL player named after him. ... A Canadian man was arrested after causing a pile-up while driving a postal truck in the nude. ... A UFC Hall of Famer used his grappling skills to subdue a drunk jerk at a Vegas restaurant. ... The Yankees should be ashamed that they’re the only MLB team never to plan an LGBTQ Pride night. ... UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier hurt himself at yesterday’s press conference by tripping on a speaker. ... A politician’s own website inadvertently called him a sandwich.

Got ’em

Print is obviously not dead

A classic line in film history

Legend

Game recognize game

For one beer???

Data is beautiful

If you live in the northeast, you can appreciate this GIF because it means you’ll stop sweating soon. If you don’t, just admire the pretty colors. 

Grayson Allen is really never gonna change, huh?

It was called a double technical on Allen and Young, with Allen also picking up a personal foul.

Hunter S. Thompson was not a good NFL scout

Ryan Leaf tweeted yesterday an image of a letter sent by the legendary writer Hunter S. Thompson to Colts owner Jim Irsay in which Thompson says unequivocally that Leaf will be a better player than Peyton Manning. 

Leaf then when on the Rich Eisen Show to talk about the letter.

Tom Brady plays dodgeball like he’s throwing a slant into tight coverage

What a grab!

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

