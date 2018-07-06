Good thing this guy plays for the Cardinals

Cardinals prospect Jesus Cruz had a strong performance in Wednesday’s start for the Class A Peoria Chiefs, allowing just two runs and striking out nine in 4 2/3 innings of action. As he left the mound, he received congratulations from his teammates, his manager and even a small bird.

So @peoriachiefs pitcher Jesus Cruz (@cruz_sustaita) is in line to win tonight's game. And as he left the game his quick hands allowed him to make an interesting friend. pic.twitter.com/Janlx3tRJ8 — Kurt Pegler (@KurtPegler) July 5, 2018

“It was a just blessing,” Cruz told MILB.com after the game, his teammate acting as his interpreter. “It’s not very often something like that happens. I was just thanking God for everything and the bird in hand, too, and thanking him for a good game.”

“I was happy to see the bird flew away [because] I thought he was hurt,” the 23-year-old Mexican pitcher continued. “When the bird landed, I just picked him up because I like animals and I took advantage of that.”

This is why I could never been an announcer

This is a battle the baseball always wins. I need a computer! pic.twitter.com/0mks9VQCrH — Roger Hoover (@Roger_Hoover) July 5, 2018

I’ve had people tell me before that I’d make a good play-by-play man but I disagree. My natural instinct when I see a crazy play is to curse, which is typically frowned upon on professional broadcasts. I can tell you right now there’s no way I would have been as even-keeled as Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp announcer Roger Hoover while watching a foul ball destroy my computer.

The Tebow effect is real

Tim Tebow will be playing in this year’s Eastern League All-Star Game, and fans are willing to pay big money to see it.

The cheapest tickets to the game at Trenton’s Arm & Hammer Park before Tebow was named to the team were $20. After the league announced he would be appearing, the cheapest tickets available on Vivid Seats cost $115.

Bits & Pieces

This Swedish newspaper published the most hilarious preview to the Sweden-England World Cup quarterfinal. ... Judge Lance Ito from the O.J. Simpson trial is very pleased to hear there’s an NFL player named after him. ... A Canadian man was arrested after causing a pile-up while driving a postal truck in the nude. ... A UFC Hall of Famer used his grappling skills to subdue a drunk jerk at a Vegas restaurant. ... The Yankees should be ashamed that they’re the only MLB team never to plan an LGBTQ Pride night. ... UFC light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier hurt himself at yesterday’s press conference by tripping on a speaker. ... A politician’s own website inadvertently called him a sandwich.

Got ’em

friend request had been idling in his inbox for like 6 years, but alas, I am finally able to conduct the sickest burn in American history



they will turn today into a holiday pic.twitter.com/6lMz13H4i2 — brian best (@verybestof_me) July 4, 2018

Print is obviously not dead

SI Kids print edition months ahead of the internet on memes yet again. pic.twitter.com/3vJ1aNMS5S — Sam Page (@samtpage) July 5, 2018

A classic line in film history

the imdb quotes page for Jaws rules pic.twitter.com/YJSaXyYktO — tinybaby (@tinybaby) July 5, 2018

Legend

The night wasn't a total loss. Johnny Cueto wore a Johnny Cueto hat to his postgame media session: pic.twitter.com/iTtsLfbSao — Alex Pavlovic (@PavlovicNBCS) July 6, 2018

Game recognize game

The rook was shook. pic.twitter.com/W8Hs3l9EHg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 5, 2018

For one beer???

Meanwhile, AT&T Park and the @SFGiants have entered the Twilight Zone and are now charging $19.25 ($19.25!!) for beers like Anchor and Racer 5. pic.twitter.com/nYe2xQY7dP — Paolo Lucchesi (@lucchesi) July 5, 2018

Data is beautiful

If you live in the northeast, you can appreciate this GIF because it means you’ll stop sweating soon. If you don’t, just admire the pretty colors.

Just posting again because it's so satisfying. Dewpoint plunge coming tomorrow and it's going to be delicious. pic.twitter.com/cyrDvu2hZ2 — Eric Fisher (@ericfisher) July 5, 2018

Grayson Allen is really never gonna change, huh?

Grayson Allen got into a scuffle with Trae Young in Summer League. pic.twitter.com/VWuoLisnRN — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 6, 2018

It was called a double technical on Allen and Young, with Allen also picking up a personal foul.

Hunter S. Thompson was not a good NFL scout

Ryan Leaf tweeted yesterday an image of a letter sent by the legendary writer Hunter S. Thompson to Colts owner Jim Irsay in which Thompson says unequivocally that Leaf will be a better player than Peyton Manning.

So I received this letter last week. It’s written by Hunter S Thompson to @Colts Owner Jim Irsay in 1998 a month before the NFL Draft. This is unbelievable, hysterical, & ludicrous!! Have a read. @richeisen and I will discuss today on @RichEisenShow at 11:00 AM PT. #mindblown pic.twitter.com/AWStCEiSTM — Ryan D Leaf (@RyanDLeaf) July 5, 2018

Leaf then when on the Rich Eisen Show to talk about the letter.

Tom Brady plays dodgeball like he’s throwing a slant into tight coverage

What a grab!

A good song

