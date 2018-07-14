Weekend Hot Clicks: Aaron Rodgers Throws Fantastic Pass to Man Jumping Off Boat

Quickly

By Charlotte Carroll
July 14, 2018

From Tee to Sea

Aaron Rodgers proved he isn't letting the summer get to him, and showing his offseason form is in tip-top shape before the start of Packers training camp. 

At the American Centruy Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the quarterback threw a fantastic pass to a man jumping off a boat. 

Even more impressive, the man caught the pass. Whether he held on to it in the water is another question, but props to him for staying cool under pressure. 

Got to Keep Busy

Kevin Anderson and John Isner played a marathon semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday. Anderson eventually defeated Isner in the fifth set 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24. It was the longest men's semifinal in Wimbledon history at six hours and 36 minutes. It was the second-longest match in Wimbledon history and longest one-day match in Wimbledon history. 

Well the match postponed the second semifinal of the day between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic. 

And Djokovic found a way to keep busy — playing with marbles.

It must have worked because Djokovic came out strong Friday and then beat Nadal on Saturday when the match continued. 

What's in a Name?

Murray State's new athletic director has the best name in sports. Hands down. If you've got a better one, let me know and we'll revaluate the decision, but for now, this is pretty amazing.

The name: Velvet Milkman. 

Now this is the photo that circulated and confusion was abound as in any major internet plot twist, Milkman is actually a woman. 

The photo of the man was of Ward who was resigning. 

Regardless, the name is still the best in the sports world. 

Bits & Pieces

Well this will be different. FIFA confirmed that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will take place in November and December. ... Belgium beat England on Saturday to finish in third place at this year's World Cup and secure its best tournament finish. ... The Dodgers' Chase Utley announced his retirement at the end of the season. ... Marc-Andre Fleury is staying in Las Vegas after signing a three-year extension. ... Former Cowboys and Titans running back DeMarco Murray announced his retirement after playing 30 seasons in the league. 

Welcome to the Upside Down

This is fun. The Durham Bulls celebrated Friday the 13th by holding a Stranger Things Night at the ballpark against the Charlotte Knights. And naturally, themed jerseys were involved. So they went with these bad boys based on Dustin's style on the show. 

Big Mama JoAnne Carner

JoAnne Carner shot her age in the coolest way possible. The 79-year-old, who won 41 LPGA events (including two U.S. Women's Opens) and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, shot 79 in the first round of the inaugural U.S. Women's Senior Open.

She birdied the 18th hole to get the number. 

But even more important is this photo, which honestly deserves to be in black and white for how cool it looks. 

Royal Fans 

Meghan Markle attended her first Wimbledon as Duchess of Sussex to support her friend Serena Williams in the final. She was joined by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. While Williams lost, the pair met with champion Angelique Kerber.  

In addition to Markle and Middleton, Williams had a star-studded group of supporters there. 

Congrats to Kate Upton and Justin Verlander 

