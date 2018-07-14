From Tee to Sea

Aaron Rodgers proved he isn't letting the summer get to him, and showing his offseason form is in tip-top shape before the start of Packers training camp.

At the American Centruy Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, the quarterback threw a fantastic pass to a man jumping off a boat.

Aaron Rodgers to the man going full send off the boat 💦 pic.twitter.com/6fN8ZKxapl — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) July 13, 2018

Even more impressive, the man caught the pass. Whether he held on to it in the water is another question, but props to him for staying cool under pressure.

Got to Keep Busy

Kevin Anderson and John Isner played a marathon semifinal at Wimbledon on Friday. Anderson eventually defeated Isner in the fifth set 7-6, 6-7, 6-7, 6-4, 26-24. It was the longest men's semifinal in Wimbledon history at six hours and 36 minutes. It was the second-longest match in Wimbledon history and longest one-day match in Wimbledon history.

Well the match postponed the second semifinal of the day between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.

And Djokovic found a way to keep busy — playing with marbles.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic awaits his turn ... pic.twitter.com/Px0nQIGiRn — ESPN (@espn) July 13, 2018

It must have worked because Djokovic came out strong Friday and then beat Nadal on Saturday when the match continued.

What's in a Name?

Murray State's new athletic director has the best name in sports. Hands down. If you've got a better one, let me know and we'll revaluate the decision, but for now, this is pretty amazing.

The name: Velvet Milkman.

Now this is the photo that circulated and confusion was abound as in any major internet plot twist, Milkman is actually a woman.

BREAKING: Murray State athletic director Allen Ward has resigned his position at Murray State. Longtime women's golf coach Velvet Milkman will take over as interim AD. pic.twitter.com/et9HdZHfW6 — Adam Wells (@TheAdamBWells) July 13, 2018

The photo of the man was of Ward who was resigning.

For those of you asking, this is Velvet Milkman.



Milkman has been Murray State's women's golf coach for 25 years and has won 11 OVC Championships. pic.twitter.com/5rJjgQSY0E — Adam Wells (@TheAdamBWells) July 13, 2018

Regardless, the name is still the best in the sports world.

Bits & Pieces

Well this will be different. FIFA confirmed that the 2022 World Cup in Qatar will take place in November and December. ... Belgium beat England on Saturday to finish in third place at this year's World Cup and secure its best tournament finish. ... The Dodgers' Chase Utley announced his retirement at the end of the season. ... Marc-Andre Fleury is staying in Las Vegas after signing a three-year extension. ... Former Cowboys and Titans running back DeMarco Murray announced his retirement after playing 30 seasons in the league.

Welcome to the Upside Down

This is fun. The Durham Bulls celebrated Friday the 13th by holding a Stranger Things Night at the ballpark against the Charlotte Knights. And naturally, themed jerseys were involved. So they went with these bad boys based on Dustin's style on the show.

Big Mama JoAnne Carner

JoAnne Carner shot her age in the coolest way possible. The 79-year-old, who won 41 LPGA events (including two U.S. Women's Opens) and is a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame, shot 79 in the first round of the inaugural U.S. Women's Senior Open.

She birdied the 18th hole to get the number.

JoAnne Carner, 79, hasn't walked a golf course since 2004. She comes to No. 18, with no cart, needing birdie to shoot her age. My hero! pic.twitter.com/sPWCDhmTfq — Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) July 12, 2018

But even more important is this photo, which honestly deserves to be in black and white for how cool it looks.

All in on JoAnne “Big Mama” Carner. Shot her age yesterday, would be remarkable if she made the cut at age 79 pic.twitter.com/CYbt0Pgn2H — the fried egg (@the_fried_egg) July 13, 2018

Royal Fans

Meghan Markle attended her first Wimbledon as Duchess of Sussex to support her friend Serena Williams in the final. She was joined by Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge. While Williams lost, the pair met with champion Angelique Kerber.

In addition to Markle and Middleton, Williams had a star-studded group of supporters there.

Tiger watching Serena at Wimbledon.



🐐 supporting 🐐 pic.twitter.com/Bf3bzbr5Ed — Daniel Rapaport (@Daniel_Rapaport) July 14, 2018

Congrats to Kate Upton and Justin Verlander

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.