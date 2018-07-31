Six months later and the Super Bowl win feels as fresh as ever

Listen carefully and you'll hear an E-A-G-L-E-S chant met with boos at Fenway Park.



That's because the Eagles beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 52 by the score of 41-33. pic.twitter.com/J8Q62vydbK — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) July 31, 2018

Last night’s Phillies-Red Sox game featured a sizeable contingent of fans who made the trip up I-95 from Philadelphia—sizeable enough that they started an E-A-G-L-E-S chant strong enough to be picked up by the game broadcast.

Starting a chant is easy, though. It’s a spur of the moment decision that only requires a few other rowdy Philadelphians. I was more impressed by the fans who thought ahead of time to wear their Carlos Santana and Cliff Lee jerseys so they could sit in the good seats at Fenway and remind everyone of the final score of the Super Bowl.

Boston fans absolutely deserve this after all the 28–3 mocking they gave Atlanta fans. I hope it never stops, it’s amazing to see Boston get a taste of its own medicine.

That’s a hell of a typo

There were two games in baseball last night delayed by power outages—first in Los Angeles, where the lights were out for 23 minutes in the second inning, and later in Phoenix, where the story behind the power failure appeared to be more interesting than the game.

@Rangers and @Dbacks delayed in downtown Phoenix because a baboon went through town and overloaded the grid, knocking some lights out. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

Man, this new King Kong sequel is pretty lame.

But actually, Gomez was forced to fess up to making the best typo of the season.

Haboob. Damn autocorrect. — Pedro Gomez (@pedrogomezESPN) July 31, 2018

(A haboob is just another word for a dust storm.)

The outage occurred at a key point in the game, with the Rangers in the midst of a game-winning rally. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was none too pleased with the timing of the delay. He probably would have been more understanding if it actually was due to a rampaging primate.

Would you smell Gregg Popovich?

Thunder big man Steven Adams has a new autobiography out this week, which sounds way better than any other athlete autobiography. Erik Horne of The Oklahoman recapped the seven best anecdotes from the book, including this classic bit about Adams hugging (and sniffing) Gregg Popovich.

Steven Adams loves Gregg Popovich. On finally getting to hug Pop after the 2014 Western Conference finals: pic.twitter.com/SSX7WRQ3Hz — Erik Horne (@ErikHorneOK) July 30, 2018

Bits & Pieces

A fisherman off Rhode Island was shocked to discover he landed a six-foot great white shark. ... In other shark news, three people stole a shark from the San Antonio aquarium. ... Alex Trebek is retiring and the L.A. Kings’ announcer might be his replacement. ... You really should read this story about the man who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game.

The wild thing is this isn’t even an illusion

This is going to take some getting used to

.@NFL here is the schematic on how teams must lineup on the kickoff. Massive changes to try and keep this exciting play in the game, yet trying to make it safer. Study and learn. #BaldyBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/2zwNFU1QSD — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) July 30, 2018

Could be me

.@BoogSciambi interviewing Gabe Kapler on ESPN.



Boog: When was the last time you had processed food, like potato chips?



Kapler: ...1993. — Joe Giglio (@JoeGiglioSports) July 31, 2018

Don’t show this to Gabe Kapler

Justice for Harold

Harold gets it. Live free or die #freeHarold pic.twitter.com/kt8OJ5Z5i0 — Jon Smith (@jondsmith0812) July 24, 2018

Thunder & Lightning

Twins (2018) #TitanUp A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on Jul 29, 2018 at 6:10pm PDT

That’s 5-2-6-5 if you’re scoring at home

Ahhh, yes. The rare double TOOTBLAN.



or as we say in the biz, a TWOTBLAN. pic.twitter.com/qcU1a478ZP — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 31, 2018

Wait for Lindor’s reaction

The Fernando Rodney Experience™ goes juuuuuuust a bit outside. pic.twitter.com/p80RNC6GP6 — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 31, 2018

I love the ump telling him to get on his way

not entirely sure of the context of this incredible softball dinger + bat flip on #Rays prospect Wander Franco’s Instagram story but it is extremely enjoyable nonetheless pic.twitter.com/Qb5y5xp2Ug — Cespedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) July 30, 2018

Quite the way to celebrate your 102nd birthday

Who wants to buy a castle?

Gosford Castle, the set of Riverrun in Game of Thrones, is for sale. (Well, part of it, the castle has been divided into apartments.) You can buy one for as low as $650,000.

A good song

