Tuesday’s Hot Clicks: Philly Fans Taunt Boston Over Super Bowl With Eagles Chant at Fenway

Two fans even wore jerseys corresponding to the final score of the Super Bowl. 

By Dan Gartland
July 31, 2018

Six months later and the Super Bowl win feels as fresh as ever

Last night’s Phillies-Red Sox game featured a sizeable contingent of fans who made the trip up I-95 from Philadelphia—sizeable enough that they started an E-A-G-L-E-S chant strong enough to be picked up by the game broadcast. 

Starting a chant is easy, though. It’s a spur of the moment decision that only requires a few other rowdy Philadelphians. I was more impressed by the fans who thought ahead of time to wear their Carlos Santana and Cliff Lee jerseys so they could sit in the good seats at Fenway and remind everyone of the final score of the Super Bowl. 

Boston fans absolutely deserve this after all the 28–3 mocking they gave Atlanta fans. I hope it never stops, it’s amazing to see Boston get a taste of its own medicine. 

That’s a hell of a typo

There were two games in baseball last night delayed by power outages—first in Los Angeles, where the lights were out for 23 minutes in the second inning, and later in Phoenix, where the story behind the power failure appeared to be more interesting than the game. 

Man, this new King Kong sequel is pretty lame. 

But actually, Gomez was forced to fess up to making the best typo of the season.

(A haboob is just another word for a dust storm.)

The outage occurred at a key point in the game, with the Rangers in the midst of a game-winning rally. Arizona manager Torey Lovullo was none too pleased with the timing of the delay. He probably would have been more understanding if it actually was due to a rampaging primate. 

Would you smell Gregg Popovich?

Thunder big man Steven Adams has a new autobiography out this week, which sounds way better than any other athlete autobiography. Erik Horne of The Oklahoman recapped the seven best anecdotes from the book, including this classic bit about Adams hugging (and sniffing) Gregg Popovich. 

Bits & Pieces

A fisherman off Rhode Island was shocked to discover he landed a six-foot great white shark. ... In other shark news, three people stole a shark from the San Antonio aquarium. ... Alex Trebek is retiring and the L.A. Kings’ announcer might be his replacement. ... You really should read this story about the man who rigged the McDonald’s Monopoly game

The wild thing is this isn’t even an illusion

This is going to take some getting used to

Could be me

Don’t show this to Gabe Kapler

Justice for Harold

Thunder & Lightning

Twins (2018) #TitanUp

A post shared by Tennessee Titans (@titans) on

That’s 5-2-6-5 if you’re scoring at home

Wait for Lindor’s reaction

I love the ump telling him to get on his way

Quite the way to celebrate your 102nd birthday

Who wants to buy a castle?

Gosford Castle, the set of Riverrun in Game of Thrones, is for sale. (Well, part of it, the castle has been divided into apartments.) You can buy one for as low as $650,000

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)