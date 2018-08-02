Rain delays are lame. I’m all about haboob delays now.

If anyone saw that Pedro Gomez tweet about a baboon haboob knocking out power in downtown Phoenix and wondered how a dust storm could do that, well, here you go.

The Reds and Padres rookie-level affiliates were playing outdoors when the storm struck and the players had to go run for cover as they saw the cloud approaching.

Though they ran off the field in a panic, some players were brave enough to go back out into the storm.

It has to be terrifying for those players, many of whom are new to America, to have their game interrupted by the end of the world. But hey, you have to deal with some stuff on your way to the major leagues.

How do you do this twice?

Remember this disaster of a pitch Fernando Rodney threw on Monday night?

The Fernando Rodney Experience™ goes juuuuuuust a bit outside. pic.twitter.com/p80RNC6GP6 — Cut4 (@Cut4) July 31, 2018

Would you believe he did the very same thing again yesterday afternoon?

Here comes Fernando Rodney to the plaaaAAAAOAHH pic.twitter.com/oThT2jBknr — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) August 1, 2018

Probably not a good thing for your closer to keep doing.

Man faces felony identity theft charges for changing bar’s cable package

An Illinois car dealer faces up to 12 years in prison because he really, really wanted to watch the Arizona-Arizona State basketball game in December.

Authorities in Wisconsin have charged Kevin Cayton with felony identity theft for financial gain and unauthorized use of an entity’s identifying information after he allegedly posed as the manager of a sports bar to upgrade the bar’s cable package.

The bar’s package didn’t include Pac-12 Networks, which was showing the game on Dec. 30, so Cayton allegedly made 11 phone calls to get the channel included in its plan.

Though persistent, Cayton wasn’t all that good at covering his tracks. Cops obtained recordings of those phone calls in which he can be heard in the background (presumably while on hold) using his real name and conducting car dealership business. That allowed detectives to track him down and arrest him.

That’s the bad news. The good news is Cayton got to see Deandre Ayton dominate the Sun Devils with 23 points and 19 rebounds in an 84–78 Wildcats win.

Bits and Pieces

TMZ is reporting that Draymond Green and Tristan Thompson made peace with each other not long after their confrontation in L.A. ... Get a load of these giant oysters. ... A Wisconsin man had to have both his legs amputated after he was licked by a dog. ... A woman fell down a mountain while on a first date and her date left her there so he wouldn’t be late for work. ... Dave Grohl composed a 23-minute piece of music where he plays seven different instruments. ... Papa John is at the “take me back” stage of his breakup with the company named after him.

Nobody talks smack like cornerbacks

DeAngelo Hall made his retirement official today. 14 years and done. He said “if I’d played against Jay Cutler more I’d be in the Hall of Fame”. Once had 4 in a game vs Jay. #redskins pic.twitter.com/EjF2WpgIwT — Chick Hernandez (@MrChickSports) August 1, 2018

Uhhhh, congrats?

Jose Reyes, per @EliasSports, is the first player in Major League history to allow multiple home runs in a game, then hit multiple home runs in his team's next game. #Mets — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) August 1, 2018

The problem here is the first six words and not the last six

I Seamlessed a $22 avocado toast and this is what just arrived pic.twitter.com/PFNzWIeOY5 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) July 29, 2018

This isn’t good news for the rest of us

Preparing to run a 10K my goal is to run 3 miles in 20 minutes been at it for about 1 month now can’t even lie it’s tough as hell pic.twitter.com/VAXrFjOntn — Reggie Bush (@ReggieBush) August 1, 2018

Well this is terrifying

My big thing today is having my mind blown by this pic.twitter.com/oWFL6RsFAl — Barry Petchesky (@barry) August 1, 2018

LeBron started a movement

@KingJames inspired me. I can’t build a school but I can give out backpacks and school supplies. If you’re in south bend come grab one on Thursday pic.twitter.com/IGTX8ippAJ — Jerian Grant (@JerianGrant) July 31, 2018

This is a real thing Sonny Gray tweeted in 2009

This is a real thing Sonny Gray did yesterday after another awful start

#Yankees manager Aaron Boone pulls Sonny Gray out in the third inning s NYY fans boo Gray as he walks off the field.#MLB #Orioles pic.twitter.com/JslimpMCPq — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) August 1, 2018

(Gray ended up deleting his entire Twitter account after people started digging up old offensive tweets.)

