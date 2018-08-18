This is normal behavior...

Brett McMurphy dropped a story on Friday night that says former Ohio State receivers’ coach Zach Smith took nude photos in the White House and had $2,200 in sex toys and apparel delivered to the football office.

I don't think I'm old enough to read Brett McMurphy's report. — Connor O'Gara (@cjogara) August 17, 2018

Mahomes lets ‘er rip

Twitter blew up on Friday night when Patrick Mahomes unleashed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. It was met with reminders of Aaron Rodgers’s 74-yard throw from 2016.

Aged Egyptian cheddar

Archaeologists found 3,200-year-old cheese in an Egyptian tomb, which apparently they would bury with wealthy people.

"I think they miss me"

Corey Coleman wasn’tpleased with the Hard Knocks’ portrayal of his trade request. Also, the Bills’ quarterback competition took an unexpected turn on Friday night.

Bold strategy

The wife of a junior high softball coach was accused of mooning the stands. She claims the moon was done to distract attention away from the opposing coach, whom she thought was about to attack her husband.

Saturday with Camille Kostek

I miss that logo

Thirty-three Memphis #Grizzlies logos were just added to https://t.co/abg7jYU1RS tonight, with 100% accurate team colours courtesy @ColorWerx



Check it all out here: https://t.co/zJfdhGBhs7 pic.twitter.com/MtpyUGDh5E — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) August 17, 2018

Jimi

Jimi Hendrix in color - the best. #rockandroll pic.twitter.com/s6V92iA0R5 — History Lovers Club (@historylvrsclub) August 18, 2018

Odds and Ends

College football coaches hot seat for 2018 ... Remember NFL Europe? Ranking the best logos from NFL Europe …ESPN won’t air the national anthem before MNF broadcasts this season ... Group of Five teams with a strong enough schedule to make the playoff ... The Chargers are the best team in the AFC West ... This Little League World Series player is really good at sleeping ... Updated fantasy football QB tier rankings.

No one checks on her

What’s better: The swing or the bat flip?

Only thing better than the walk-off homer in the 11th inning? The bat flip after.



(📍 @ChickfilA) pic.twitter.com/ntUfZFe4g8 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 18, 2018

For some reason, I can’t stop watching this

The tool that you never knew you needed pic.twitter.com/HNOvDMymdF — Mashable (@mashable) August 18, 2018

