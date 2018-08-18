Weekend Hot Clicks: Patrick Mahomes Breaks Twitter and 3,200-Year-Old Cheese

This weekend's Hot Clicks includes Patrick Mahomes's magical friday night touchdown toss and Archaeologists finding 3,200-year-old cheese in an Egyptian tomb.

By Andrew Doughty
August 18, 2018

This is normal behavior...

Brett McMurphy dropped a story on Friday night that says former Ohio State receivers’ coach Zach Smith took nude photos in the White House and had $2,200 in sex toys and apparel delivered to the football office.

Mahomes lets ‘er rip

Twitter blew up on Friday night when Patrick Mahomes unleashed a 69-yard touchdown pass to Tyreek Hill. It was met with reminders of Aaron Rodgers’s 74-yard throw from 2016.

Aged Egyptian cheddar

Archaeologists found 3,200-year-old cheese in an Egyptian tomb, which apparently they would bury with wealthy people.

"I think they miss me"

Corey Coleman wasn’tpleased with the Hard Knocks’ portrayal of his trade request. Also, the Bills’ quarterback competition took an unexpected turn on Friday night.

Bold strategy

The wife of a junior high softball coach was accused of mooning the stands. She claims the moon was done to distract attention away from the opposing coach, whom she thought was about to attack her husband.

Saturday with Camille Kostek

1. Tater tots

I miss that logo

Jimi

Odds and Ends

College football coaches hot seat for 2018 ... Remember NFL Europe? Ranking the best logos from NFL Europe …ESPN won’t air the national anthem before MNF broadcasts this season ... Group of Five teams with a strong enough schedule to make the playoff ... The Chargers are the best team in the AFC West ... This Little League World Series player is really good at sleeping ... Updated fantasy football QB tier rankings.

No one checks on her

What’s better: The swing or the bat flip?

For some reason, I can’t stop watching this

Click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.

