Thursday’s Hot Clicks: Ex-Bills WR and His Wife Had a Baby Because All There Is to Do in Buffalo Is Bone

“Ain’t nothing to do there, except each other,” Jordan Matthews explained. Finally back in Philadelphia, the wide receiver admitted he might not be a father if the Eagles didn't trade him to Buffalo. 

By Dan Gartland
September 20, 2018

Congratulations to the happy couple

Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

A lot has changed since receiver Jordan Matthews, who was signed by the Eagles this week, last played in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Eagles won a Super Bowl and Matthews welcomed a baby with his wife, Cheyna.

He might not have become a father if the Eagles hadn’t traded him to the Bills before last season. 

“When I was in Buffalo, there was like nothing to do there, except … have fun with your wife,” Matthews explained to reporters yesterday. “She got pregnant. So we always say we got a Buffalo baby. Ain't nothing to do there, except each other.”

Jordan and Cheyna, who met at Vanderbilt, were married in February and welcomed baby Josiah in August. It makes you wonder how many kids Phillip Rivers would have if he played in cold, gray Buffalo instead of sunny Southern California. 

Puig comes through in the clutch, celebrates in style

Yasiel Puig came up with a huge pinch-hit three-run homer to beat the Rockies last night in an extremely important game. The Dodgers entered the three-game series trailing Colorado by a half-game in the NL West but are now 2 1/2 games up after pulling off the sweep. 

That’s all well and good but what I’m really here to do is highlight Puig’s outrageous bat flip. 

I have never seen two bigger walking stereotypes

I am in awe—in awe—of how spectacularly Boston these two jokers are.

Their names are Louie Iacuzzi and James Amaral and they came into possession of a banner belonging to the Red Sox, some way or another. They say they found it on the highway. The guy whose company made the banner, though, initially told the Boston Globe he wasn’t sure if it “fell off the truck, or if it walked off the truck” but later straight up accused the guys of stealing it, saying, “those guys stole my banner.” 

I think my favorite part of the video is when the guys strongly imply that they may or may not know some less than upstanding gentlemen who would be interested in acquiring this particular piece of memorabilia.

Louie and James drove a hard bargain but eventually they had to give up the banner without receiving anything in return, according to the Globe

Bits & Pieces

Jimmy Butler’s trade request sparked some very spicy drama between several NBA players. ... Here’s how the Madden developers tackled the unique challenge of putting one-handed linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the game. ... TicketMaster got caught doing some extremely shady stuff with scalpers. ... Sony is releasing a $99 version of the original PlayStation with a bunch of classic games. ... An investigation aided by Golf Digest helped get an innocent man freed from prison. ... Larry Fitzgerald did a great thing for a terminally ill deli owner

Space Jam 2 is finally happening

Herm Edwards can use a computer?

Don’t come at Troy Aikman with that slander

Anybody know if there were any pass-rushers available on the trade market this summer?

Leading by example

Seriously, dude? It’s just the preseason

Canadiens winger Max Domi dropped Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad with a sucker punch last night—in a damn preseason game. Florida goalie Roberto Luongo didn’t appreciate Domi’s actions. 

Domi will have a hearing today with the Department of Player Safety to determine whether he should be suspended. 

Do not try to out-jaw Stephen A. 

A spider web 1,000 feet long

The Japanese have perfected all aspects of life

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or ping me on Twitter. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I've made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

More Extra Mustard

