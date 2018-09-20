Congratulations to the happy couple

A lot has changed since receiver Jordan Matthews, who was signed by the Eagles this week, last played in Philadelphia. Carson Wentz developed into one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, the Eagles won a Super Bowl and Matthews welcomed a baby with his wife, Cheyna.

He might not have become a father if the Eagles hadn’t traded him to the Bills before last season.

“When I was in Buffalo, there was like nothing to do there, except … have fun with your wife,” Matthews explained to reporters yesterday. “She got pregnant. So we always say we got a Buffalo baby. Ain't nothing to do there, except each other.”

Jordan and Cheyna, who met at Vanderbilt, were married in February and welcomed baby Josiah in August. It makes you wonder how many kids Phillip Rivers would have if he played in cold, gray Buffalo instead of sunny Southern California.

Puig comes through in the clutch, celebrates in style

Yasiel Puig came up with a huge pinch-hit three-run homer to beat the Rockies last night in an extremely important game. The Dodgers entered the three-game series trailing Colorado by a half-game in the NL West but are now 2 1/2 games up after pulling off the sweep.

That’s all well and good but what I’m really here to do is highlight Puig’s outrageous bat flip.

That bat is currently orbiting the moon. pic.twitter.com/yclLOHbW28 — MLB GIFS (@MLBGIFs) September 20, 2018

I have never seen two bigger walking stereotypes

I am in awe—in awe—of how spectacularly Boston these two jokers are.

Their names are Louie Iacuzzi and James Amaral and they came into possession of a banner belonging to the Red Sox, some way or another. They say they found it on the highway. The guy whose company made the banner, though, initially told the Boston Globe he wasn’t sure if it “fell off the truck, or if it walked off the truck” but later straight up accused the guys of stealing it, saying, “those guys stole my banner.”

I think my favorite part of the video is when the guys strongly imply that they may or may not know some less than upstanding gentlemen who would be interested in acquiring this particular piece of memorabilia.

Louie and James drove a hard bargain but eventually they had to give up the banner without receiving anything in return, according to the Globe.

Bits & Pieces

Jimmy Butler’s trade request sparked some very spicy drama between several NBA players. ... Here’s how the Madden developers tackled the unique challenge of putting one-handed linebacker Shaquem Griffin in the game. ... TicketMaster got caught doing some extremely shady stuff with scalpers. ... Sony is releasing a $99 version of the original PlayStation with a bunch of classic games. ... An investigation aided by Golf Digest helped get an innocent man freed from prison. ... Larry Fitzgerald did a great thing for a terminally ill deli owner.

Space Jam 2 is finally happening

Herm Edwards can use a computer?

My favorite thing I learned about Herm Edwards from my visit to Tempe this summer? He uses his office computer for two things only: watching film and playing SiriusXM's smooth-jazz station, Watercolors. https://t.co/tlmNmEB3nc — Jack Dickey (@jackdickey) September 19, 2018

Don’t come at Troy Aikman with that slander

Anybody know if there were any pass-rushers available on the trade market this summer?

If only the Raiders had a great pass rusher 😐 pic.twitter.com/oKHtHR3q8F — SB Nation (@SBNation) September 19, 2018

Leading by example

#Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger, when asked how he leads this week: "Just keep trying to lead by example, going about my job, showing up to work and playing my butt off." — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) September 19, 2018

Ben Roethlisberger said he will not be practicing today. Taking a veteran's day off. #Steelers #dkps — Dale Lolley (@dlolley_pgh) September 19, 2018

Seriously, dude? It’s just the preseason

Canadiens winger Max Domi dropped Panthers defenseman Aaron Ekblad with a sucker punch last night—in a damn preseason game. Florida goalie Roberto Luongo didn’t appreciate Domi’s actions.

#FlaPanthers Luongo on #Habs Domi’s punch on Ekblad: “Bit of a gutless play... we definitely won’t forget about it.”

“You don’t do that, you respect your opponents & if your opponent doesn’t want to engage in a fight, there’s no reason to drop your glove & punch him in the face.” — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) September 20, 2018

Domi will have a hearing today with the Department of Player Safety to determine whether he should be suspended.

Do not try to out-jaw Stephen A.

Man, @stephenasmith is really the greatest to ever do it. This is amazing: pic.twitter.com/Y7kmfsyS6H — Ryan Cortes (@Ryan_Cortes) September 20, 2018

A spider web 1,000 feet long

The Japanese have perfected all aspects of life

A good song

