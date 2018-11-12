This will be the highlight of the Mavs’ season

Mavs rookie Luka Doncic is absolutely living up to the hype in his brief NBA career. Expectations were high after he dominated the Euroleague at age 18 but he’s been everything Dallas fans could have hoped for. The 19-year-old Slovenian is averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.

You might say Doncic has been a rockstar, which is why the Mavs created this incredible video where Doncic is inserted into the leading role in Bohemian Rhapsody. They call it “Slovenian Rhapsody.” The video played on the jumbotron during Dallas’s win over the Thunder on Saturday, which snapped OKC’s seven-game winning streak. Another one bites the dust.

We’re pretty close to making this a Mike Leach-only column

This may be my favorite postgame moment of the year...These 2 are one of a kind and have something special going in Pullman. Only @Coach_Leach and @WSUCougFB rolls with this! #FearTheStache pic.twitter.com/DFyrNU665j — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) November 11, 2018

Washington State is keeping itself on the periphery of the playoff field after moving to 9–1 with an easy win over Colorado. Redshirt senior Gardner Minshew, a transfer from East Carolina (and his mustache), is leading the way and having a blast doing it.

The best of SI

Jonathan Jones makes the obvious case that the Jets should finally fire Todd Bowles. ... Louisville fired Bobby Petrino and needs to hire Purdue’s Jeff Brohm to replace him. ... Frank Gore has improbably rushed for over 500 yards in all 14 of his NFL seasons, a new league record. ... LaMelo Ball says he wants to play in college. Is that even possible?

Around the sports world

Justin Verlander and Kate Upton welcomed their first child, a girl named Genevieve. ... The Rockets’ GM denies that Carmelo Anthony will be waived but the players reportedly believe that he’s done with Houston. ... Dion Lewis absolutely ripped the Patriots after beating his former team. ... The Jets got called for not one, not two but three holds on a single play. ... Bears kicker Cody Parkey hit the upright four times in yesterday’s game.

Easily the best performance at the Meadowlands yesterday

Anthony Robles, the one-legged former wrestler who you may remember for winning a national championship at Arizona State in 2011, set the world record for most pull-ups in a minute by knocking out 63 during halftime of the Jets game.

Awesome.



Anthony Robles, who was born with one leg and won an NCAA wrestling title in 2011, set a world record with 62 pull-ups in one minute at today’s Bills/Jets game. pic.twitter.com/1Iol0Vx5yi — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 11, 2018

And after a performance like that, you get to eat an enormous plate of food.

63!!thank everyone out there for cheering me on . I won’t know officially if I broke the record or not for another week while the judges review the video to see if all of my reps counted . I gave it all I had and I can walk away proud . The hard part is done it’s time to eat ! pic.twitter.com/jk5CbCByZx — Anthony Robles (@ARobles125) November 11, 2018

I want to know, too

Jimmer Fredette is the Steph Curry of China

Former Knicks legend Jimmer Fredette dropped 75 points yesterday in a game for the Shanghai Sharks. The Chinese Basketball Association record for points in a game is 82, held by Errick McCollum, C.J.’s older brother.

Did Michael Thomas’s phone even have a camera?

Cheetah's point of view 👇😂 pic.twitter.com/k204O3CCSZ — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 11, 2018

Quenton Nelson blocked this guy all the way back to South Bend

The way Khalil Mack uses a deadly finesse move here followed by a lethal power move is terrifying

Wait for it...

I come from a state that loves college football

UConn and SMU getting ready to kick off. Penultimate home game for the Huskies. pic.twitter.com/kc4DmBpXg5 — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) November 10, 2018

They just put this IG post up on the Rentschler Field scoreboard. Feel the excitement indeed pic.twitter.com/fGrNRASdCK — Alex Putterman (@AlexPutterman) November 10, 2018

Just listen to your caddie, for crying out loud

And the end result was....



Caddie 1, Player 0. pic.twitter.com/NEtNn1tbNo — The European Tour (@EuropeanTour) November 9, 2018

It’s already buzzer-beater season

Not sports

An Amazon Alexa unit is believed to have recorded audio of a murder. ... The latest episode of It’s Always Sunny featured a surprisingly straight-faced scene. ... George R. R. Martin explained why his new book is taking forever to write. ... PBR says its very existence is at risk due to a dispute with MillerCoors.

This 14-year-old does a perfect movie trailer voice

SNL does House Hunters

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.