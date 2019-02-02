Super Bowl notes

Police are searching for a man who sold $750,000 in fake Super Bowl tickets to friends and family ... Why C.J. Anderson is a better scheme fit for the Rams than Todd Gurley ...Patriots fans are flocking to Rhode Island this weekend ... Guide to leaked commercials.

Arizona Hotshots

The Alliance of American Football kicks off next weekend (Saturday, Feb. 9) and the league has some awesome names and logos

De Sousa

The NCAA dropped a Friday night bomb, suspending Kansas forward Silvio De Sousa for two full seasons because his guardian accepted $2,500 without his knowledge. Bill Self skewered the NCAA for a "vindictive" ruling.

#DearAndy

Andy Staples did an excellent #DearAndy for college football’s second National Signing Day.

Kate Upton

Hallelujah!

Punxsutawney Phil, Pennsylvania's most famous prognosticating groundhog, doesn't see his shadow, predicting an early spring. https://t.co/lE6sv79tVr #odd — AP Oddities (@AP_Oddities) February 2, 2019

Sunday morning reading

Relive every moment of all 52 Super Bowls as SI originally covered it in our complete archive of Super Bowl game stories: https://t.co/X71ScW1NDX pic.twitter.com/bZuPf5JLta — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) February 2, 2019

Sexy

Odds and Ends

Super Bowl cheerleaders: Rams edition ... Kyler Murray awkwardly dodged baseball vs. football questions in this painful interview ... Anthony Davis won’t play in Boston if his dad gets his say ... Lance Zierlein dropped a new NFL Mock Draft this week ... Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will perform at the Oscars ... 8 movies coming to theaters this month.

High Motor

On this week’s podcast: College basketball predictions and Super Bowl betting. Props to avoid, best bets, how to parlay Super Bowl bets.

The Wedding Guest

New trailer for The Wedding Guest, set for release on March 1:

How ‘bout Bowling Green?!?

The Falcons are flying high.

Bowling Green UPSETS No. 18 Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/XTu2VXWPmE — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 2, 2019

Follow me on Twitter and click here for previous editions of Hot Clicks. Visit our Extra Mustard Page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories. Also check out the SwimDaily Page for the latest updates and Instagram pictures of models who have appeared in our issues.