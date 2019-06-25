Tuesday's Hot Clicks: Doc Rivers's Face Said Everything His Mouth Couldn't

Screenshot from @SportsFlackZack via Twitter

When Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer was announced as Coach of the Year Monday, Doc Rivers had a priceless reaction.

By Khadrice Rollins
June 25, 2019

Oh, word?

Doc Rivers had a great case to be the NBA's Coach of the Year. He guided a team with no All-Stars to the postseason in the West. He won 48 games with a team that traded away its best player at the deadline to set itself up for free agency and the future.

But, at Monday's NBA Awards, it was Mike Budenholzer of the Bucks who took home the trophy.

And Doc was shocked.

That is the look of a man who expected to walk away from this ceremony with something in his hand.

There's always next year, Doc.

Please, no more hugs

Apparently, Cody Bellinger looks super huggable from the stands at baseball games because two days in a row, a fan has climbed from their seat to attempt to embrace the Dodgers outfielder.

This was Sunday.

And this was Monday.

And Bellinger's reactions to each incident?

Seriously, stop trying to hug Cody Bellinger.

Challenge completed

A couple years back, Kobe Bryant issued challenges to players around the league.

After not getting one, Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to ask for one, and Kobe answered.

And now, Giannis has the trophy to himself and can say he completed Kobe's challenge.

Best of SI

What's A-Rod up to these days? Where do we even begin? ... NBA free agency is right around the corner so check in on who the top targets are. ... A JUCO football player collapsed and died last year after his first day of practice and his mother is still looking for answers. ... Bullpens are really bad across MLB and it's showing what's wrong with the pitching model. ... The USWNT is getting ready to face off against France in the World Cup quarterfinal.

Around the sports world

The Knicks were fined for not allowing the New York Daily News to the team's post-draft press conference. ... Stephon Marbury was named the coach of his former team in Beijing. ... Dodger Stadium is extending its netting to protect fans from foul balls. ... A radio host compared the Tyreek Hill situation to Andy Reid's son's death.

Just do it

Isn't he breaking the rules?

Travel Troubles

Not sports

Tupac's former prison ID is going for sale. ... Tom Holland turned into a real-life hero to help a fan in need. ... VH1 is doing a reboot of Scream. ... Snoop Dogg won a gospel award.

Maybe it's better naked?

A good song

      Modal message