Doc Rivers had a great case to be the NBA's Coach of the Year. He guided a team with no All-Stars to the postseason in the West. He won 48 games with a team that traded away its best player at the deadline to set itself up for free agency and the future.

But, at Monday's NBA Awards, it was Mike Budenholzer of the Bucks who took home the trophy.

And Doc was shocked.

Doc Rivers: a living meme. pic.twitter.com/0jFlHNQT1k — Zack Smith (@SportsFlackZack) June 25, 2019

That is the look of a man who expected to walk away from this ceremony with something in his hand.

There's always next year, Doc.

Please, no more hugs

Apparently, Cody Bellinger looks super huggable from the stands at baseball games because two days in a row, a fan has climbed from their seat to attempt to embrace the Dodgers outfielder.

This was Sunday.

This woman ran on the field, gave Cody Bellinger a hug, got tackled, then got “M-V-P!” chants for her trouble pic.twitter.com/EXWiZvMrKG — Tweeto Puente (@toriimacdaddy) June 23, 2019

And this was Monday.

Second straight game a fan ran on the field towards Cody Bellinger



(via @winnnforvinnn) pic.twitter.com/RCGaJjULKy — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2019

@Cody_Bellinger I’m sorry this happened to you twice and sorry for the L as well #BeatLA pic.twitter.com/u8kRiORAru — Nurdle🐢 (@NerdyNurdle) June 25, 2019

And Bellinger's reactions to each incident?

Cody Bellinger: "You know you're going to jail."



Fan: "It was worth it." pic.twitter.com/N5eJxGBq9v — Matthew Moreno (@MMoreno1015) June 23, 2019

"I think it could be dangerous. I know it's innocent right now but it could be dangerous."@Cody_Bellinger on fans running after him on the field. pic.twitter.com/G0VuznJDeP — SportsNet LA (@SportsNetLA) June 25, 2019

Seriously, stop trying to hug Cody Bellinger.

Challenge completed

A couple years back, Kobe Bryant issued challenges to players around the league.

After not getting one, Giannis Antetokounmpo decided to ask for one, and Kobe answered.

And now, Giannis has the trophy to himself and can say he completed Kobe's challenge.

This really meant everything to Giannis



(via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/tp47wSsRtM — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) June 25, 2019

Travel Troubles

YOOOOO they gave us blankets for this flight!!! pic.twitter.com/gFQmrhpuvf — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) June 24, 2019

WELP, the good news is we got real food for breakfast.



not so good news..... we are now busing 8hrs from ATL to IND. pic.twitter.com/D1LjRcEZsn — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) June 24, 2019

pitstop to switch drivers because one driver isn’t allowed to drive that long/far 🙃🙃🙃 pic.twitter.com/T27N1xXHuI — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) June 24, 2019

for those asking for an update.....



our bus driver ‘fixed’ the bus and we hopped back on the road. 4.5hrs left to Indy. naps, snacks, & movies. #AAUvibes #ballislife pic.twitter.com/gbESYd8rMg — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) June 24, 2019

WHAT. A. DAY.



22hrs of travel post game.



arrived home 23hrs before tipoff (tomorrow 7p vs Minnesota).



but, by the grace of God, we made it. #AllForLove pic.twitter.com/TOxCaxnhU6 — Natalie Achonwa (@NatAchon) June 25, 2019

