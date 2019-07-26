The USWNT really can do everything

USWNT defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris got to soak up the sights and sounds of Nationals Park on Thursday when Krieger was invited to throw out the first pitch before Washington’s game against the Rockies. They also got to step into the batting cages, where Harris showed off an impressive swing. Just listen to the sound of the ball hitting the barrel.

“Of course she can swing a baseball bat, she’s a professional athlete,” you’re probably saying. But don’t you remember that video of Giannis Antetokounmpo embarrassing himself in the cages at Yankee Stadium by striking out against a tee?

Swinging a bat, especially a big leaguer’s wooden bat when you’re only 5'9", isn’t easy.

Krieger is no slouch, either. Her first pitch was a strike right down the middle, despite her fiancée’s doubts.

Maybe pitching is easier than it looks

Having exhausted all other options, the Orioles were forced to turn to outfielder Stevie Wilkerson to close out Thursday’s 16-inning marathon against the Angels. He managed to work a 1-2-3 inning and earn the save, becoming the first position player to ever do so.

He did it by throwing about half as hard as most actual relievers.

Wilkerson threw 14 pitches, 10 of them for strikes. They clocked in on the radar gun between 53 mph and 56 mph, plus two pitches to Albert Pujols that were apparently too slow to be picked up by radar. MLB’s pitch tracking system generously described them as curveballs.

The best of SI

The future of baseball is on display in the Atlantic League, for better or worse. ... Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler knows he’s going to get traded, and he’s fine with that. ... We followed the Bengals’ Zac Taylor around for a day to get a look at life as a rookie head coach in the NFL. ... What Steve Kerr got wrong about Anthony Davis and the Lakers.

Around the sports world

The Clippers are building their own arena so they won’t have to share one with the Lakers anymore. ... The WNBA is going to experiment with hockey-style substitutions during tomorrow’s All-Star Game. ... The Patriots are moving quarterback Danny Etling to receiver. ... LSU is going to start selling alcohol at football games, as if LSU fans weren’t drunk enough already.

Wild video of a scary situation for two Arsenal players

Kolasinac fighting off two attackers armed with knives who appear to have been trying to car-jack Mesut Ozil’s car today in a London.



Arsenal comment: ”We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.” https://t.co/vV0E8CEkY6 — Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 25, 2019

That’s usually good advice

The more you know...⭐️ pic.twitter.com/isMRBnAU3x — The MMQB (@theMMQB) July 25, 2019

Farewell to Troy Tulowitzki, who announced his retirement yesterday

I live for people roasting Darren Rovell

That’s literally what I get paid to do Darren. https://t.co/FKcSqoRtfz — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 25, 2019

Tarik Cohen showed up to training camp like Batman

This is why players take conditioning tests

@bustedcoverage Maaaan Landry out here looking chubby at camp pic.twitter.com/oTPETJbeuM — Jeff Moehring (@JeffMoDEAN) July 25, 2019

Scenes from Giants camp

3:18 pm on July 25

The first “We want Daniel!” chant from the stands.



Though “chant” may be too strong. It was really just one person. — Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) July 25, 2019

Probably smart to trade this guy, though

Your first OBJ catch of camp... and it’s a beauty. #Browns pic.twitter.com/che2CIcu3B — Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 25, 2019

Here’s a man with his priorities in order

At 12:22 a.m., Sean Doolittle kept a few reporters at his locker for an extra minute or two to discuss the Roomba — "the Swiffer-like Roomba" — that he feels has worked really well at his home. — Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 25, 2019

Shouldn’t the graphic read “playing with 10 men (and one cat)”?

Can we adopt this cat? 🐈 pic.twitter.com/8eXQcaxQZC — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2019

Not sports

A college student digging for dinosaur bones found a 65-million-year-old triceratops skull. ... A Colorado truck driver was busted for trying to use a bottle of red Gatorade in place of a tail light. ... Some runaway yaks attacked a hiker in Massachusetts. ... It’s so hot in Paris that cheesemongers are having to change how they do business. ... A man at a thrift shop in Queens discovered a drawing worth $200,000.

A million times worse than taking your shoes off on a plane

Every shot is better than the last

Hello everyone, just wanted to share the best 57 seconds ever produced by Soviet TV: pic.twitter.com/oFipOwestd — Medina Uribe, Pablo (@derpoltergeist) July 23, 2019

It’s easy to get in way too deep on a prank

The first Zombieland was pretty good

A good song

