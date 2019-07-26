The USWNT really can do everything.
USWNT defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris got to soak up the sights and sounds of Nationals Park on Thursday when Krieger was invited to throw out the first pitch before Washington’s game against the Rockies. They also got to step into the batting cages, where Harris showed off an impressive swing. Just listen to the sound of the ball hitting the barrel.
You guys...@Ashlyn_Harris can RAKE!— Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 25, 2019
🔊 on // #OnePursuit pic.twitter.com/VMfMNMIT9j
“Of course she can swing a baseball bat, she’s a professional athlete,” you’re probably saying. But don’t you remember that video of Giannis Antetokounmpo embarrassing himself in the cages at Yankee Stadium by striking out against a tee?
Alley-Oops. @Giannis_An34 pic.twitter.com/0YTCSTvXQm— New York Yankees (@Yankees) July 15, 2019
Swinging a bat, especially a big leaguer’s wooden bat when you’re only 5'9", isn’t easy.
Krieger is no slouch, either. Her first pitch was a strike right down the middle, despite her fiancée’s doubts.
Good thing @alikrieger didn’t take @Ashlyn_Harris’ advice: pic.twitter.com/kusZ0bnDLk— Anna Witte (@AnnaWitte_) July 25, 2019
Maybe pitching is easier than it looks
Having exhausted all other options, the Orioles were forced to turn to outfielder Stevie Wilkerson to close out Thursday’s 16-inning marathon against the Angels. He managed to work a 1-2-3 inning and earn the save, becoming the first position player to ever do so.
He did it by throwing about half as hard as most actual relievers.
Wilkerson threw 14 pitches, 10 of them for strikes. They clocked in on the radar gun between 53 mph and 56 mph, plus two pitches to Albert Pujols that were apparently too slow to be picked up by radar. MLB’s pitch tracking system generously described them as curveballs.
The best of SI
The future of baseball is on display in the Atlantic League, for better or worse. ... Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler knows he’s going to get traded, and he’s fine with that. ... We followed the Bengals’ Zac Taylor around for a day to get a look at life as a rookie head coach in the NFL. ... What Steve Kerr got wrong about Anthony Davis and the Lakers.
Around the sports world
The Clippers are building their own arena so they won’t have to share one with the Lakers anymore. ... The WNBA is going to experiment with hockey-style substitutions during tomorrow’s All-Star Game. ... The Patriots are moving quarterback Danny Etling to receiver. ... LSU is going to start selling alcohol at football games, as if LSU fans weren’t drunk enough already.
Wild video of a scary situation for two Arsenal players
Kolasinac fighting off two attackers armed with knives who appear to have been trying to car-jack Mesut Ozil’s car today in a London.— Charles Watts (@charles_watts) July 25, 2019
Arsenal comment: ”We have been in contact with both players and they are fine.” https://t.co/vV0E8CEkY6
That’s usually good advice
The more you know...⭐️ pic.twitter.com/isMRBnAU3x— The MMQB (@theMMQB) July 25, 2019
Farewell to Troy Tulowitzki, who announced his retirement yesterday
I live for people roasting Darren Rovell
That’s literally what I get paid to do Darren. https://t.co/FKcSqoRtfz— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 25, 2019
Tarik Cohen showed up to training camp like Batman
Tarik Cohen’s entrance. pic.twitter.com/3O8lc1oPMS— Jeff Dickerson (@DickersonESPN) July 25, 2019
This is why players take conditioning tests
@bustedcoverage Maaaan Landry out here looking chubby at camp pic.twitter.com/oTPETJbeuM— Jeff Moehring (@JeffMoDEAN) July 25, 2019
Scenes from Giants camp
3:18 pm on July 25— Tom Rock (@TomRock_Newsday) July 25, 2019
The first “We want Daniel!” chant from the stands.
Though “chant” may be too strong. It was really just one person.
Probably smart to trade this guy, though
Your first OBJ catch of camp... and it’s a beauty. #Browns pic.twitter.com/che2CIcu3B— Hayden Grove (@H_Grove) July 25, 2019
Here’s a man with his priorities in order
At 12:22 a.m., Sean Doolittle kept a few reporters at his locker for an extra minute or two to discuss the Roomba — "the Swiffer-like Roomba" — that he feels has worked really well at his home.— Jesse Dougherty (@dougherty_jesse) July 25, 2019
Shouldn’t the graphic read “playing with 10 men (and one cat)”?
Can we adopt this cat? 🐈 pic.twitter.com/8eXQcaxQZC— Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 25, 2019
Not sports
A college student digging for dinosaur bones found a 65-million-year-old triceratops skull. ... A Colorado truck driver was busted for trying to use a bottle of red Gatorade in place of a tail light. ... Some runaway yaks attacked a hiker in Massachusetts. ... It’s so hot in Paris that cheesemongers are having to change how they do business. ... A man at a thrift shop in Queens discovered a drawing worth $200,000.
A million times worse than taking your shoes off on a plane
. @notthefakeSVP cranking out work on the morning commute. pic.twitter.com/dwH6KVemEy— Matt (@MattSchaffer15) July 25, 2019
Every shot is better than the last
Hello everyone, just wanted to share the best 57 seconds ever produced by Soviet TV: pic.twitter.com/oFipOwestd— Medina Uribe, Pablo (@derpoltergeist) July 23, 2019
It’s easy to get in way too deep on a prank
The first Zombieland was pretty good
A good song
