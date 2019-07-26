Friday’s Hot Clicks: USWNT Goalie Ashlyn Harris Has a Pretty Sweet Baseball Swing

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images | Washington Nationals/Twitter

The USWNT really can do everything. 

By Dan Gartland
July 26, 2019

The USWNT really can do everything

USWNT defender Ali Krieger and goalkeeper Ashlyn Harris got to soak up the sights and sounds of Nationals Park on Thursday when Krieger was invited to throw out the first pitch before Washington’s game against the Rockies. They also got to step into the batting cages, where Harris showed off an impressive swing. Just listen to the sound of the ball hitting the barrel. 

“Of course she can swing a baseball bat, she’s a professional athlete,” you’re probably saying. But don’t you remember that video of Giannis Antetokounmpo embarrassing himself in the cages at Yankee Stadium by striking out against a tee?

Swinging a bat, especially a big leaguer’s wooden bat when you’re only 5'9", isn’t easy. 

Krieger is no slouch, either. Her first pitch was a strike right down the middle, despite her fiancée’s doubts. 

Maybe pitching is easier than it looks

Having exhausted all other options, the Orioles were forced to turn to outfielder Stevie Wilkerson to close out Thursday’s 16-inning marathon against the Angels. He managed to work a 1-2-3 inning and earn the save, becoming the first position player to ever do so

He did it by throwing about half as hard as most actual relievers. 

Wilkerson threw 14 pitches, 10 of them for strikes. They clocked in on the radar gun between 53 mph and 56 mph, plus two pitches to Albert Pujols that were apparently too slow to be picked up by radar. MLB’s pitch tracking system generously described them as curveballs. 

The best of SI

The future of baseball is on display in the Atlantic League, for better or worse. ... Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler knows he’s going to get traded, and he’s fine with that. ... We followed the Bengals’ Zac Taylor around for a day to get a look at life as a rookie head coach in the NFL. ... What Steve Kerr got wrong about Anthony Davis and the Lakers

Around the sports world

The Clippers are building their own arena so they won’t have to share one with the Lakers anymore. ... The WNBA is going to experiment with hockey-style substitutions during tomorrow’s All-Star Game. ... The Patriots are moving quarterback Danny Etling to receiver. ... LSU is going to start selling alcohol at football games, as if LSU fans weren’t drunk enough already. 

Wild video of a scary situation for two Arsenal players

That’s usually good advice

Farewell to Troy Tulowitzki, who announced his retirement yesterday

I live for people roasting Darren Rovell

Tarik Cohen showed up to training camp like Batman

This is why players take conditioning tests

Scenes from Giants camp

Probably smart to trade this guy, though

Here’s a man with his priorities in order

Shouldn’t the graphic read “playing with 10 men (and one cat)”?

Not sports

A college student digging for dinosaur bones found a 65-million-year-old triceratops skull. ... A Colorado truck driver was busted for trying to use a bottle of red Gatorade in place of a tail light. ... Some runaway yaks attacked a hiker in Massachusetts. ... It’s so hot in Paris that cheesemongers are having to change how they do business. ... A man at a thrift shop in Queens discovered a drawing worth $200,000

A million times worse than taking your shoes off on a plane

Every shot is better than the last

It’s easy to get in way too deep on a prank

The first Zombieland was pretty good

A good song

Email dan.gartland@simail.com with any feedback or follow me on Twitter for approximately one half-decent baseball joke per week. Bookmark this page to see previous editions of Hot Clicks and find the newest edition every day. By popular request I’ve made a Spotify playlist of the music featured here. Visit our Extra Mustard page throughout each day for more offbeat sports stories.

You May Like

More Extra Mustard

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)
      Modal message