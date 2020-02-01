Weekend Hot Clicks: Super Bowl Preview

How Sweet the Sound

Super Bowl Roundup

This Super Bowl list of the “blingiest packages for high-rollers” includes a $1.5-million package:

“The swanky 1 Hotel South Beach is offering a $1.5 million package for 20 that includes airfare, game tickets, a private butler, lodging at 10 oceanfront homes, a private dinner and a personal guru. Their cheapest package will set you back $200,000 and includes two tickets on the 50-yard line, a stay at a one-bedroom oceanfront home and field access after the game.”

Or:

“Private aviation company NetJets and luxury yacht charter company Northrop & Johnson teamed up to deliver what may be the most indulgent package of all, coming in at a whopping $720,000. Two guests will be flown to Miami in a private jet and put up in a suite at the Ritz Carlton to rest up before game day. After the game, a private jet will whisk you away to the Caribbean where you'll spend four days sailing the tropical islands on a 236-foot, six-stateroom private yacht.”

Super Bowl players talked about their relationships with fantasy football ... How a beach town turned Raheem Mostert into an out-of-nowhere star … Ranking all 53 Super Bowls … Ranking every starter in Super Bowl LIV … Ranking every uniform matchup in Super Bowl history … Roku and Fox struck a last-minute deal to keep Super Bowl-streaming apps working … $3,300 on a coin-flip bet.

Two years after Nick Foles shredded the Patriots for 373 yards in the Eagles’ 41–33 win over the Patriots in Super Bowl LII, Devin McCourty said the team knew Malcolm Butler would be benched for the game, telling 98.5 The Sports Hub:

“I hated when all of [the Butler news] came out. Because everybody was like, ‘They found out a day before or in the locker room.’ Nah everyone knew that (Butler wasn’t going to play) going into the game. That wasn’t the way we practiced.

“For anybody that’s in the New England area, do they really think we took the field and didn’t prepare? That was already the plan.”

Boise Beef

Conference realignment is always a topic of debate for college sports writers and fans, though rarely does anything of substance move the debate needle. Suing your conference moves the debate needle.

This week on the High Motor podcast, I talked with B.J. Rains of the Idaho Press-Tribune about Boise State’s options if they were to leave the Mountain West. Would they join the American as a full member? Football-only member? Wait for a Pac-12 invite.

Odds & Ends

