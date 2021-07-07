New Look at Movie Starring Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner

Zachary Levi Stars as Kurt Warner in New Movie on Former Rams Quarterback

From the greatest show on turf to the big screen, Kurt Warner's story is getting the Hollywood treatment.

A new behind-the-scenes look at the movie American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story has premiered with the film following Warner's improbable rise to NFL stardom.

Zachary Levi, the actor who stars in the superhero film Shazam!, stars as Warner and follows his rise from stocking shelves at a grocery story to eventual Super Bowl XXXIV MVP.

"When I was a kid watching Kurt Warner play football everybody knew the story," Levi said. "He was working at a supermarket, then plays arena football, then he gets in the NFL...he wins the freaking Super Bowl."

"It's very difficult to step into the shoes of not just an NFL quarterback — a hall-of-fame NFL quarterback who threw a football his entire life," Levi said.

Warner is shown playing catch with Levi on set while assisting him during his performance.

"I've had so many people tell me 'your story is made for Hollywood, it's made for the big screen,'" Warner said. "I've heard so many people over the years that say that they've been inspired, they've been encouraged because of my story, and that's what I think is so cool."

Dennis Quaid will play Rams head coach Dick Vermeil and star along with Levi in the film that's set to premiere on Dec. 10.

More Extra Mustard: