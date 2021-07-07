New Look at Movie Starring Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner

Sports Illustrated home
NFL
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAMEMBERSFANTASYGamblingSWIMSUITSUBSCRIBE
Search

Zachary Levi Stars as Kurt Warner in New Movie on Former Rams Quarterback

Author:
Publish date:

From the greatest show on turf to the big screen, Kurt Warner's story is getting the Hollywood treatment. 

A new behind-the-scenes look at the movie American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story has premiered with the film following Warner's improbable rise to NFL stardom. 

Zachary Levi, the actor who stars in the superhero film Shazam!, stars as Warner and follows his rise from stocking shelves at a grocery story to eventual Super Bowl XXXIV MVP. 

"When I was a kid watching Kurt Warner play football everybody knew the story," Levi said. "He was working at a supermarket, then plays arena football, then he gets in the NFL...he wins the freaking Super Bowl." 

"It's very difficult to step into the shoes of not just an NFL quarterback — a hall-of-fame NFL quarterback who threw a football his entire life," Levi said. 

Warner is shown playing catch with Levi on set while assisting him during his performance. 

"I've had so many people tell me 'your story is made for Hollywood, it's made for the big screen,'" Warner said. "I've heard so many people over the years that say that they've been inspired, they've been encouraged because of my story, and that's what I think is so cool."  

Dennis Quaid will play Rams head coach Dick Vermeil and star along with Levi in the film that's set to premiere on Dec. 10.

More Extra Mustard: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Shawn Michaels and Triple H cut a promo
Play
Wrestling

Shawn Michaels and Triple H on How the NWO Influenced DX

“Kevin and Scott leaving made me want to work with Hunter even more.”

Jul 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; A general view of the interior of State Farm Arena before the game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Milwaukee Bucks during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals for the 2021 NBA playoffs at State Farm Arena.
Sports Illustrated Podcasts

Jrue Holiday the Deity and Atlanta's Spending Problems | The Open Floor Podcast

Can the Hawks come back stronger? Plus a deep dive into the Suns-Bucks Finals.

Dario Šarić (left) being defended by Brook Lopez (right).
NBA

Suns' Dario Šarić Tears ACL in Game 1 of Finals

Dario Šarić played just two minutes in Game 1 of the NBA Finals before he injured his right knee.

jayson-tatum-celtics
NBA

Tatum Honoring Kobe With No. 10 Olympic Jersey

Celtics star Jayson Tatum said donning Kobe Bryant's No. 10 jersey at the Tokyo Olympics is, "not something I take lightly."

UNC QB Sam Howell
Play
College Football

Heisman Hopefuls Impress at Elite 11 QB Event

Spencer Rattler and Sam Howell were among those helping at the high school event, and they got their chance to show off, too.

Kurt Warner at Super Bowl LII.
Extra Mustard

New Look at Movie Starring Zachary Levi as Kurt Warner

The movie stars Zachary Levi as former Rams quarterback Kurt Warner and chronicles his rise from stocking shelves at a supermarket to a Super Bowl MVP.

Harry Kane celebrates for England.
Soccer

How to Watch Euro 2020: England vs. Denmark

England and Denmark meet in the Euro 2020 semifinals on Wednesday, July 7 at Wembley Stadium in London.

Roger Federer
Play
Tennis

Federer Falls in Wimbledon Quarterfinals

Eight-time Wimbledon champion Roger Federer lost in straight sets to 14th-seeded Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the quarterfinals.