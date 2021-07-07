Tatís Jr.’s Superhuman Throw Nails Runner at Home

In Wednesday’s Hot Clicks: a ridiculous play by one of the most exciting guys in baseball, Chris Paul’s NBA Finals debut and more.

What a rocket

Fernando Tatís Jr. is part of a small group of guys who can lay claim to the title of baseball’s most exciting player. He’s currently leading the National League in both home runs and stolen bases. (No player has done that for a full season since 1932.) And while his defense is statistically below average, he’s always making thrilling plays in the field.

On Monday night, he went viral for this leaping catch where he stayed in the air for so long that he appeared to jump twice.

He was at it again on Tuesday, making a throw so impressive that the crowd in San Diego started chanting “MVP.”

When Nationals catcher Yan Gomes ripped a double down the line in the top of the second, Starlin Castro attempted to score from first. He probably would have made it safely, if not for a stunning throw by Tatís.

Tatís’s throw was clocked at 95.8 mph, the fastest throw for an out by an infielder this season. That might not sound that fast in a league where pitchers top 100 mph like it’s no big deal, and it’s still a far cry from the fastest throw by a fielder (105 mph by the Yankees’ Aaron Hicks in 2016), but the replay angle of Tatís’s throw is what makes it so impressive.

Tatís caught the throw from Jurickson Profar and fired it home all in one motion. He didn’t take a big crow hop like an outfielder or wind up like a pitcher. He just whipped it home as hard as he could and with enough accuracy to nail Castro at the plate.

The ironic thing is, Tatís has blown several easy throws this season. It’s something he’s been working with infield coach Bobby Dickerson to fix.

“It’s definitely something you can learn,” Tatís said in May. “It’s definitely an area that is so important for the game. It’s definitely something we’ve got to keep working on and get better. Sometimes I have to slow down. That’s my blessing and my curse.”

The best of SI

Nothing the Bucks tried in Game 1 could stifle Chris Paul. ... Former Ohio State receiver Anthony Gonzalez is now a congressman who’s drawn the ire of Donald Trump. ... Renaissance man Ricky Williams is now a licensed astrologer.

Around the sports world

The daughter of Bucks owner Wes Edens, Mallory, was reunited with her lost dog thanks in part to a tweet from the Mets. ... Hardcore wrestling legend Terry Funk is in an assisted living facility as he deals with multiple health issues. ... Police in Michigan released a recording of the 911 call placed after the fireworks accident that killed Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks.

Giannis’s knee looked just fine

That’s a defensive replacement doing his job

A 390-yard drive (at altitude) that landed just feet from the hole

Cold-blooded

Chris Paul rose to the occasion in his Finals debut

Did you expect a different answer?

I think MLB is running a twisted experiment to see if it’s possible to design a piece of merchandise not a single person will buy

Not sports

The majority of workers in Iceland will work shorter hours for the same pay after a successful trial of a four-day work week. ... Quentin Tarantino’s favorite scene from Once Upon a Time in Hollywood didn’t make the final cut of the movie.

First look at Season 3 of Succession

A good song

