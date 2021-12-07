Skip to main content
December 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSI AWARDS
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Photo: Miami Gave Mario Cristobal a Tiny Jersey During Intro Press Conference

Author:

After a wild week, Miami introduced Mario Cristobal as its next football coach. Cristobal makes the jump over to his alma mater after five seasons at Oregon, with the last four as head coach. The No. 1 Hurricanes jersey he was given to celebrate the occasion was a bit . . . lacking.

Cristobal, a member of the 1989 and '91 Miami national championship teams, is a former offensive tackle. After a brief professional career, he entered coaching in the late 1990s. While he's no longer at his playing size, he's still 6' 5", and looked pretty ridiculous holding what looks like a child-size jersey.

Luckily, it looks like another member of the Cristobal family should be able to enjoy it. One of Cristobal's two sons was handed the jersey after the press conference ended.

Cristobal takes over at his alma mater, where he's previously served on staff on two separate occasions.

SI Recommends

In 1998, he took on his first coaching role as a graduate assistant at The U. After a three-year stint at Rutgers, he returned in 2004, coaching tight ends and eventually offensive line. 

Cristobal had a successful run as head coach at FIU, another FBS program in Miami, from 2007–12 before being controversially fired by the school. He rebounded with assistant gigs under Nick Saban at Alabama, and at Oregon, where he returned to the head coaching ranks in 2018.

His move to Miami is not without controversy though. The school, which remains without an athletic director, was courting Cristobal before officially letting go of Manny Diaz. That move was made just before Cristobal-to-Miami became official on Monday. 

Cristobal heads to Miami with a 62–60 record at FIU and Oregon.

More College Football Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

lebron-vogel
NBA

LeBron on Frank Vogel Criticism: 'Players Have to Do a Better Job'

The Lakers have fallen to seventh in the Western Conference with a 12–12 record.

toronto-raptors-logo
NBA

Unvaccinated Players Barred From Playing in Toronto

The rule will take effect in mid-January.

Oct 24, 2021; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) celebrates with quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field.
Play
Fantasy

Week 14 Dynasty Stock Watch: Buy, Sell, Hold Trade Advice

How should you handle a pair of Packers in their potential final year with the team? And what about the tight ends? Analyzing the dynasty moves to make.

Tennessee guard Kennedy Chandler (1) is guarded by ETSU forward Jaden Seymour (22) in the NCAA college basketball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and the ETSU Buccaneers.
Play
Betting

College Basketball Betting Preview: Texas Tech-Tennessee, Villanova-Syracuse

A pair of top-15 teams take the court Tuesday night at Madison Square Garden.

Oklahoma football helmet
College Football

Jake Taylor, Offensive Tackle, Stays Committed to Sooners

"I am still and always will be 100% committed to the University of Oklahoma."

Frank Wilson coaching McNeese State.
College Football

Brian Kelly Lures McNeese State Coach to LSU

He resigned as coach from McNeese State and now returns to LSU where he held several positions in the past.

Cheryl Reeve coaches a game.
Olympics

Report: Cheryl Reeve to Be Next U.S. WBB Team Coach

The current Lynx coach and GM will reportedly take on the lead role with Team USA.

Francis Ngannou (red gloves) reacts after beating Junior Dos Santos (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Target Center.
MMA

Francis Ngannou Ready for First Heavyweight Title Defense

Ngannou's next step as UFC's undisputed heavyweight champion is making a statement against Ciryl Gane on Jan. 22