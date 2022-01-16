Three-time Super Bowl champion and Super Bowl LIII MVP Julian Edelman knows a thing or two about what it takes to win in the playoffs. In 19 playoff games, the wide receiver caught 118 passes for 1,442 yards and five touchdowns, emerging as a favorite target for Tom Brady in crucial situation.

But as successful as Edelman was between the lines, it appears that his game knowledge does not apply to the sports betting world.

Edelman put a whopping $100,000 on a Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl matchup—$50,000 each on New England and Tampa Bay to win their respective conferences. The wild-card round is not yet over, but half of that pairing has already been sent home after the Bills’s 47–17 beatdown of the Patriots on Saturday night.

Edelman tweeted through most of the game, which Buffalo dominated from the opening possession, and appeared to take the loss in stride.

Fortunately for Edelman, all hope is not yet lost. Should Brady and the Buccaneers make their way out of the NFC and into the Super Bowl, Edelman would receive a $175,000 payout that would more than make up for his lost Patriots bet. With Tampa Bay’s thinning wide receiver depth, perhaps he’ll look into suiting up for the playoff push and reuniting with his former quarterback to take his bet’s fate into his own hands.

