Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Tom Brady Omits Bill Belichick, Patriots in Retirement Announcement
Tom Brady Omits Bill Belichick, Patriots in Retirement Announcement
Player(s)
Tom Brady

Conflicting Reports Emerge Regarding Kraft's Reaction to Brady Retirement Post

After 44-year-old future first-ballot Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday, a secondary storyline began to develop regarding the announcement itself.

Did Patriots owner Robert Kraft take offense to Brady's retirement post?

Brady, who took to Instagram and Twitter to announce his decision to walk away from the game, did not thank the Patriots or mention the fans in New England once in his long announcement calling it a career.

As expected, this was a hot topic of conversation in the New England area, and the story has dominated the airwaves on local sports talk radio in Boston.

Was Brady's omission thanking Patriots fans intentional? Did Brady just assume that thanking the fans when he left New England in free agency was enough?

Former Patriots linebacker Ted Johnson said on NBC Sports Boston that Brady's omission of the Patriots in his announcement made Kraft “very upset.”

“[Kraft] was very upset, and he was screaming and he was yelling, and there was a temper tantrum he threw after reading this post,” Johnson said on Tuesday night.

SI Recommends

However, Greg Hill of sports radio WEEI in Boston refuted the report on Wednesday morning, saying that he had sources that told him that the reaction was not nearly as explosive.

“I like Ted Johnson. Ted Johnson used to be a frequent guest on the old show. But suggesting that Robert Kraft had a temper tantrum yesterday would fly in the face of any information that I perhaps had shared with me yesterday,” Hill said.

“I thought it was odd that Tom Brady did not mention the Patriots or Robert Kraft or Bill Belichick or the fans, but that the relationship remains good between Tom Brady and the Krafts. So I heard nothing of the sort about a temper tantrum,” Hill continued.

For what it's worth, Kraft posted a message on Instagram on Tuesday in which he mentioned that he will “always feel a close bond to him and will always consider him an extension of [Kraft's] immediate family.”

Brady reposted the message on social media, thanking the Patriots and their fans later in the day

More Sports Illustrated Tom Brady Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Anthony Davis attempting a jumper.
Betting

NBA Spread, Over/Under and Prop Bets for Suns-Hawks, Lakers-Clippers

Analysis and advice for a meeting between first-place Phoenix and Atlanta and the Battle for L.A.

Jada Williams poses in her high school uniform
High School

For Trailblazer Jada Williams, the Future Is Now

High school athletes were historically not allowed to profit off their NIL—and most still can’t. But a 16-year-old star is among the first to change that.

Tom Brady leaves field with Buccaneers.
Play
Extra Mustard

Report: Networks Reach Out to Brady for Broadcasting Jobs

Tom Brady could reportedly become the highest-paid analyst on TV if he wants.

beijing-cityscape-winter-olympics-lead
Play
Olympics

Yes, You Can Enjoy the Olympics and Still Criticize the IOC and China

There are many reasons to feel troubled by the 2022 Winter Games in Beijing, but the athletes and competition are worth your attention.

Saints running back Alvin Kamara.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Fantasy Football Five-Round Mock Draft

Jonathan Taylor, Derrick Henry, Austin Ekeler and Najee Harris are atop this early 2022 mock draft.

Brianna Decker on the ice vs. Finland.
Play
Olympics

U.S. Star Brianna Decker Suffers Tournament-Ending Injury in Women's Hockey Opener

She was stretchered off the ice with what appeared to be a severe leg injury in the U.S. women's hockey team's opening game at the Beijing Olympics.

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara (22) delivers a pitch in the 2nd inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at loanDepot park.
Play
Fantasy

2022 Miami Marlins: ADP, Profiles & Analysis

Fantasy baseball profiles, stats and analysis for the 2022 Miami Marlins hitters and pitchers.

jim-harbaugh
NFL

Report: Harbaugh Didn’t Receive Job Offer From Vikings

Minnesota reportedly didn’t extend an offer to Jim Harbaugh before moving on in its coaching search.