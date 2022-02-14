Skip to main content
EXTRA MUSTARD
Super Bowl LVI: Los Angeles Rams Beat Cincinnati Bengals 23-20
Odell Beckham Jr.

Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Down After Rams Win Super Bowl LVI

Following the Rams victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was seen breaking down crying after winning the first championship of his NFL career.

It was an emotional night for Beckham Jr., who left the game with a non-contact knee injury in the first half. He did not return to the contest.

Get SI's Rams Super Bowl Champions Commemorative Issue Here

Despite the knee injury, Beckham Jr. left his mark on the Rams championship. He finished the game with two receptions for 52 yards and this beautiful touchdown catch.

While the severity of Beckham Jr.'s injury is unknown, he will now celebrate with his teammates as a Super Bowl champion. Beckham Jr. is due to be a free agent this offseason after being traded in the middle of the season from Cleveland to L.A.

For more Los Angeles Rams news, head over to Ram Digest.

