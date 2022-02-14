Watch: Odell Beckham Jr. Breaks Down After Rams Win Super Bowl LVI
Following the Rams victory over the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI, star wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was seen breaking down crying after winning the first championship of his NFL career.
It was an emotional night for Beckham Jr., who left the game with a non-contact knee injury in the first half. He did not return to the contest.
Despite the knee injury, Beckham Jr. left his mark on the Rams championship. He finished the game with two receptions for 52 yards and this beautiful touchdown catch.
While the severity of Beckham Jr.'s injury is unknown, he will now celebrate with his teammates as a Super Bowl champion. Beckham Jr. is due to be a free agent this offseason after being traded in the middle of the season from Cleveland to L.A.
