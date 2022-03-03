Skip to main content
‘I Am Lia’: The Trans Swimmer Dividing America Tells Her Story
Vince McMahon Says He Trains Until 3 a.m. Each Morning

Vince McMahon is a legendary figure in wrestling known for his aggression, cut-throat approach to business and feuds with his own wrestlers in the ring. Not surprisingly, the 76-year-old has a training schedule suited for someone of his nature. 

During an appearance on The Pat McAffee Show Thursday, McMahon shared that on any given day he works out from 1:30 a.m. to roughly 3 a.m. This isn’t your grandfather’s sleep schedule. 

“I have to force myself to get out,” McMahon said. “I’ve always over-trained, which is not good for you, it’s just that it’s my only socially-acceptable outlet for aggression.” 

The WWE CEO added that he still works out so strenuously because it helps him stay strong mentally. 

“I do this more for my head more that I do [it] for my body,” he said. “It’s good for you. I love that I take care of me as best as best I possibly can. It really helps me more mentally and psychologically so that I can handle the workload and handle all the stuff that comes my way.”

More Wrestling Coverage:

