Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
EXTRA MUSTARD
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Extra Mustard
Daily Cover: Vitality, Baby!
Daily Cover: Vitality, Baby!

Watch: Dick Vitale Receives Standing Ovation at SEC Tournament

Not even cancer and vocal cord surgery could keep Dick Vitale away from college basketball for too long.

The legendary ESPN broadcaster was sidelined for most of the 2021–’22 season. He began the year attempting to work despite a lymphoma diagnosis in October. After calling a few games for the network early on, he was told to rest his voice by his doctors. It was discovered that he had ulcerated lesions on his vocal cords for the second time in 15 years, which required surgery and rest for the remainder of the season.

Vitale did not call this weekend’s SEC tournament in Tampa, but he made an appearance ahead of Saturday afternoon’s games, getting the standing ovation that he certainly deserves.

Earlier this week, Vitale, 82, revealed that his latest PET scans show no cancer. In a February conversation with Sports Illustrated‘s John Wertheim, he confirmed that he plans to return to call games in 2022–’23, and still has his sights on a long term goal: becoming the first broadcaster to call a game at 100 years old.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“I have so much energy and enthusiasm left in the tank/I will match my drive/desire with any 22 YR OLD,” Vitale said via text message. “… I am greedy and want to be the first broadcaster to walk in and call a game at 100. Heck, that is only 18 years to go. Don’t bet against it happening/I guess nothing wrong with dreaming baby! … I just need MY VOICE BACK.”

More College Basketball Coverage:

Breaking

YOU MAY LIKE

Feb 5, 2022; Mobile, AL, USA; United States Coast Guard flies over prior to the start of the 2022 Senior bowl at Hancock Whitney Stadium.
College Football

Report: Five-Star Recruit Signs Record NIL Deal for Amateur Athlete

A class of 2023 five-star football recruit has reportedly signed a name, image and likeness deal that could be worth more than $8 million.

By Madeline Coleman
FILE - Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner pauses during the team’s NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. Wagner has been informed he is being released by Seattle. Wagner confirmed the news to The Associated Press on Tuesday night, March 8, 2022, hours after the team agreed to trade quarterback Russell Wilson to Denver. Seattle is expected to make Wagner’s release official Wednesday.
Play
NFL

Bobby Wagner Says Seahawks Didn’t Inform Him of Release

The All-Pro linebacker is reportedly drawing interest just three days after his release.

By Jelani Scott
Jarvis Landry runs with the football vs. New England.
NFL

Report: Browns Give Jarvis Landry Chance to Seek Trade

Cleveland is allowing the wide receiver an opportunity to find a new home.

By Daniel Chavkin
Virginia Tech guard Storm Murphy
Play
College Basketball

Bracket Watch: Everything on the Line on Championship Saturday

Virginia Tech and Texas A&M are among the teams looking to stunningly earn a men’s NCAA tourney bid.

By Kevin Sweeney
HAMILTON Lewis (gbr), Mercedes AMG F1 Team W13, portrait during the Formula 1 Aramco pre-season testing prior the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship
Racing

Hamilton Doubts He’ll Be in Running for Wins at Start of F1 Season

Mercedes has won the last three season openers, but there is real concern that they will not be in contention at Bahrain this campaign.

By Madeline Coleman
Luke Kennard guards LeBron James
NBA

Report: A ‘Hard No’ for LeBron to Spurn Lakers for Clippers

It is reportedly unlikely the star forward plays for the other team in Los Angeles.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cristiano Ronaldo gestures during his record-breaking game for Manchester United vs. Tottenham.
Soccer

Watch: Ronaldo Breaks FIFA Record, Scores Hat Trick

Tom Brady was in the stands to see another all-time great put together a historic day.

By Dan Lyons
LSU helmet 2015
College Football

LSU Notice of Allegations Features Violations by OBJ, Ed Orgeron

The football program self-imposed penalties in 2020 in hopes the NCAA would not levy more.

By Madeline Coleman