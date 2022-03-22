The dynamic Sunday Night Football broadcasting duo of Al Michaels and Cris Collinsworth will be no more next NFL season after reports revealed that Michaels will depart NBC to be the lead play-by-play man for Amazon’s Thursday Night Football coverage in 2022.

But before the longtime partners moved on from one another, Collinsworth had to say goodbye one last time.

The NBC color commentator and former NFL receiver posted a heartfelt video on Twitter from his final broadcast with Michaels last season. The clip showed Collinsworth “sliding in” for the last time to the broadcast with Michaels at his side.

The New York Post’s Andrew Marchand reported that Michaels is in agreement on a three-year deal with Amazon that will pay him “Joe Buck money,” though the official terms of his contract remain unknown. Buck, who recently left Fox with partner Troy Aikman to take over ESPN’s Monday Night Football broadcast, reportedly agreed to a five-year deal worth $75 million.

Michaels is expected to call all 16 Thursday night games for Amazon this season. He’s poised to work alongside ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit, who was added to Amazon’s broadcasting lineup earlier this month.

