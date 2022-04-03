Skip to main content
What's next for Duke Basketball
What's next for Duke Basketball

Pregame Moment Between Hubert Davis, Coach K’s Wife Mickie Goes Viral

Ahead of the biggest game of his coaching career, North Carolina coach Hubert Davis entered the Superdome in New Orleans on Saturday night and noticed Coach K’s wife Mickie sitting down in the tunnel outside the locker room. 

Davis, with his headphones on entering the arena, made sure to stop by and say hello and good luck to the wife of the legendary Duke coach.

Saturday night’s tilt has garnered monumental hype leading up to tip-off given the ramifications of the contest. Coach K is in his final season and is two wins away from a sixth and final national championship. Davis, after years as an assistant under Roy Williams, is looking to make history by taking the Tar Heels to the national championship in his first year as the head coach. 

As if those reasons weren’t enough, this is the first time ever that these two bitter rivals have met in an NCAA tournament, let alone a Final Four.

Despite all that’s on the line in Saturday night’s second national semifinal, it was refreshing to see Davis put all that aside to say hello to Mickie Krzyzewski prior to entering the locker room.

