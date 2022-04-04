Skip to main content
Cris Collinsworth Says Baker Mayfield Makes ‘Too Much Sense’ for One Team

As the Browns continue to seek a trade for Baker Mayfield, Cris Collinsworth discussed two teams that have been rumored to be in the running for the quarterback: the Seahawks and the Panthers. 

On the latest edition of The Cris Collinsworth Podcast, the NBC and Pro Football Focus analyst discussed the latest surrounding Mayfield and where he thinks the quarterback will end up. 

“I still think he ends up in Seattle,” Collinsworth said. “It makes too much sense for him to land in Seattle, them draft a quarterback, sit behind Baker, give it a go. If Baker is good, great—we’ll be able to do it. But it’s so similar to the style of play that Russell Wilson has that you’re not going to have to change everything on the offensive side of the ball. 

“You get Pete Carroll back in there now as the de-facto defensive coordinator on that side of the ball and I could see them winning 10 games with that bunch and making the playoffs. That’s not out of the question. I don’t see Carolina doing the same thing. I see Carolina drafting someone.” 

Mayfield became expendable for the Browns after their unexpected pursuit and trade for former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. Amid the pursuit, Mayfield requested a trade from Cleveland but has yet to be moved. Watson has been a member of the Browns for less than a month.

Whether it’s Seattle, Carolina or elsewhere, a Mayfield trade could come to a head over the next weeks ahead of the NFL draft.

