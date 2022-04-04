Skip to main content
Watch: Kyle Lowry Given Standing Ovation at First Game Back in Toronto

For nearly a decade, Kyle Lowry led the Raptors to unprecedented success, culminating in the franchise’s first championship following the 2018–19 season. As a result, he was welcomed back to Toronto this weekend with appropriate reverence.

Lowry, now a member of the Heat, returned to the city of his former franchise on Sunday for a regular-season matchup between the two Eastern Conference teams. Prior to the game getting underway, he was given a fitting tribute video before receiving a standing ovation from the Raptors faithful.

Lowry played for the Raptors from 2012 to ’21, making six All-Star teams and earning an All-NBA Third Team recognition. He also became the franchise leader in assists, steals and three-point field goals. 

Although his individual achievements were noteworthy, Lowry’s crowning moment in Toronto came when he helped lead the Raptors to championship in 2019. He scored 26 points and dished out 10 assists in a series-clinching win against the Warriors to deliver the franchise its first and only NBA title.

Last August, the 36-year-old Lowry was acquired by the Heat via a sign-and-trade in exchange for Goran Dragić and Precious Achiuwa. He immediately looked comfortable on his new team and has helped lead Miami to the top of the Eastern Conference while averaging 13.3 points and 7.6 assists per game.

