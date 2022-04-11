Skip to main content
Sports World Reacts to Scottie Scheffler’s Masters Win

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler continued his torrid 2022 on Sunday afternoon as he captured the Masters for his first career major championship. 

Scheffler won his fourth event in his last six starts (the first four victories of his career), all of which have been captured over the last two months.

The run Scheffler has been on en route to becoming the top-ranked golfer in the world has been impressive, as he’s been playing the game at an unfathomable level as of late.

Scheffler’s one-under 71, which included a four-putt at 18 with the tournament in hand, doesn’t fully encapsulate how impressive his Sunday round was. He was in total control of his game, scrambling after missing greens and holing timely putts as he took a five-shot lead into 18 over Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy shot the low-round of the day, an eight-under par 64 to post -7 overall for the tournament. While it was perhaps the most impressive round of the week, he was just a bit too far behind Scheffler to overtake him.

After Scheffler clinched his first major title, the sports world reacted to his victory on Sunday. Here are some of the best tweets that came pouring in for Scheffler.

