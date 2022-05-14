Skip to main content
Kevin Love Details How Frugal LeBron James Is

As the highest-paid athlete in the world today, LeBron James can virtually acquire anything his heart desires. According to Kevin Love, however, the Lakers superstar’s wealth hasn’t exactly changed his spending habits altogether.

The Cavaliers forward shed some light on his former teammate’s penny-pinching ways in a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks. Love and James played together in Cleveland from 2014–18, and led the club to its first championship in ’16 alongside Kyrie Irving.

Rooks began stirring the pot by recalling an interview with Chris Paul two years ago during which CP3 said his “Banana Boat” buddy is the most frugal person he knows. After Rooks noted that Paul claimed James asks for the Wi-Fi password everywhere they go, Love was quick to co-sign with an experience of his own.

“Oh, yeah, I’ve seen that a million times in Toronto,” he said, referring to the Cavs’ past road games against the Raptors. “They talk about wealth and all that, like, sometimes it’s the things you don’t see. And for him, it’s like, if we’re in Toronto, right? That drive from the airport and going through customs to then getting to our hotel, yeah, there’s no data used at all. He’s waiting for the Wi-Fi all the time.”

The two joked at James’s expense (no pun intended) a little more before the former All-Star attempted to make sense of the future Hall of Famer’s actions. 

“I can appreciate it, I gotta say it’s not like I’m mad at it but I’m like, ‘C’mon, Bron, like, seriously? It’s Wi-Fi.’ Maybe it’s good to get away from your phone for a minute but, I don’t know, it’s just, roaming. I don’t know,” Love said.

Could Love’s comments trigger an attempt from James to set the record straight? Perhaps, but NBA Twitter probably shouldn’t hold their collective breath. Besides, “being cheap” is likely something the 37-year-old became comfortable with long ago. And it’s, apparently, doing wonders for his portfolio.

