Alex Morgan Gifts Young USWNT Fan Signed Jersey After He Went Viral

On July 4, a young USWNT fan named Luca attended the Concacaf World Championships match vs. Haiti to see Alex Morgan and the Americans win 3–0 in Monterrey, Mexico.

An adorable video of Luca, sporting a “Ted Lasso” themed shirt with the iconic “Believe” poster on it, went viral as he yelled “Alex Morgan!” over and over.

The USWNT star saw the video calling it “cuteness overload” and responded to it on Wednesday, saying that Luca had something waiting for him during Thursday’s match vs. Jamaica.

Come Thursday, Luca opened his present from Morgan, which happened to be a signed USWNT jersey that says “Luca” on the back, but sports Morgan’s No. 13.

The young fan was beyond ecstatic about Morgan’s gift, and immediately switched out of his “Ted Lasso” shirt into his new jersey.

The USWNT is playing its second game of the tournament, which combines World Cup, Olympic and Gold Cup qualifying. The top two teams from the two eight-team groups earn spots in the 2023 World Cup, located in Australia and New Zealand. The Olympics in Paris and Gold Cup both start in 2024.

More Extra Mustard: