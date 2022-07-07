Cowboys star Trevon Diggs is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL but he may not even be the most famous Diggs in his family. And no, this isn’t about his brother and Bills wide receiver Stefon.

Trevon’s son, Aaiden, has gone viral several times for his love and stern support for his father in videos but apparently, he’s just as passionate as a coach. While talking to Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt, Trevon’s mother Stephanie said during a birthday party the five-year-old walked up to Cowboys halfback Ezekiel Elliott and told him, “Zeke, you don’t run very hard! You don’t hit the holes very hard!”

Maybe what he said clicked for Elliot, because he and the Cowboys had an impressive 2021 that saw him rush for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 287 yards and two scores. The Cowboys ended up winning the NFC East at 12–5 before losing in a nail-biter to the 49ers in the wild-card round.

All things considered, maybe coach Mike McCarthy has something to gain from letting Aaiden coach up his players a little more.

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: Stefon and Trevon Diggs: How the Brothers’ Unbreakable Bond Was Forged