Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Extra Mustard
Stefon and Trevon Diggs: How the Brothers’ Unbreakable Bond Was Forged
Stefon and Trevon Diggs: How the Brothers’ Unbreakable Bond Was Forged

Trevon Diggs’s Five-Year-Old Son Criticized Ezekiel Elliott at Birthday Party

Cowboys star Trevon Diggs is one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL but he may not even be the most famous Diggs in his family. And no, this isn’t about his brother and Bills wide receiver Stefon. 

Trevon’s son, Aaiden, has gone viral several times for his love and stern support for his father in videos but apparently, he’s just as passionate as a coach. While talking to Sports Illustrated’s Alex Prewitt, Trevon’s mother Stephanie said during a birthday party the five-year-old walked up to Cowboys halfback Ezekiel Elliott and told him, “Zeke, you don’t run very hard! You don’t hit the holes very hard!”

Maybe what he said clicked for Elliot, because he and the Cowboys had an impressive 2021 that saw him rush for 1,002 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also caught 47 passes for 287 yards and two scores. The Cowboys ended up winning the NFC East at 12–5 before losing in a nail-biter to the 49ers in the wild-card round.

All things considered, maybe coach Mike McCarthy has something to gain from letting Aaiden coach up his players a little more.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More Extra Mustard Coverage:

Daily Cover: Stefon and Trevon Diggs: How the Brothers’ Unbreakable Bond Was Forged

Breaking
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys

YOU MAY LIKE

Chris Wade
MMA

'He's Like Knock-Off McGregor': Wade Unloads on Loughnane

Wade says he's unhappy with the perceived treatment of Loughnane and promises to dominate him at the 2022 PFL 9 in August.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
Rafael Dos Anjos (red gloves) fights Renato Moicano (blue gloves) during UFC 272 at T-Mobile Arena.
MMA

Dos Anjos Seeks to Become the 'Best Rafael Ever' vs. Fiziev

His second time chasing a championship, the lightweight Brazilian knows well there's marginal room for error in Saturday's UFC Fight Night headliner.

By Justin Barrasso
Mercury center Brittney Griner looks on during the first half of Game 2 of the 2021 WNBA Finals.
Play
WNBA

What We Know About Brittney Griner’s Detention in Russia

The Mercury center has been in custody since mid-February, when she was arrested on drug charges outside of Moscow.

By Ben Pickman
trevon-diggs-cowboys
Play
NFL

Stefon Diggs Includes Brother, Trevon, in Top Three CBs List

Buffalo’s star wide receiver is backing his brother in a ranking of the league's top cornerbacks.

By Michael Shapiro
Chet Holmgren
NBA

NBA Summer League Preview: Chet Holmgren, Paolo vs. Jabari and the Young Warriors

What to look forward to in Las Vegas.

By Michael Shapiro
Rafael Nadal celebrates
Play
Tennis

SI:AM | Rafael Nadal Injury Throws a Wrench in Dream Wimbledon Final

He goes into his semifinal match against Nick Kyrgios with an abdominal injury.

By Dan Gartland
Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale catches a ball in a rehab start for the Worcester Woo Sox.
MLB

Chris Sale Caught Trashing Dugout Runway After Rehab Start

The Red Sox starter had a an outburst after a subpar minor league start.

By Daniel Chavkin
Portrait of brothers Trevon and Stefon Diggs
NFL

Trevon, Stefon Diggs Address Idea of Playing on Same Team Someday

The Cowboys cornerback and Bills wide receiver discussed potentially joining forces.

By Thomas Neumann