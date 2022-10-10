The roughing the passer call on Falcons defensive lineman Grady Jarrett when he sacked Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady Sunday has been surrounded by controversy. The crucial flag came on third down in the final minutes of the game and because of the call, Tampa Bay was able to run out the clock and hold on to their six-point lead.

Atlanta star Cordarrelle Patterson hasn’t been shy about his displeasure with the call and directed his anger toward Jerome Boger—the official who made the critical call during the game. He changed his Twitter profile picture to Boger calling the roughing the passer penalty and tweeted about his displeasure as well.

“BS call!!!!!” Patterson said in the tweet.

After the game, Boger explained why he threw the flag.

“What I had was the defender grabbed the quarterback while he was still in the pocket, and unnecessarily throwing him to the ground,” Boger told reporters. “That is what I was making my decision based upon.”

