Following Monday night’s 30–29 Chiefs win over the Raiders, Las Vegas star receiver Davante Adams shoved a cameraman as he was leaving the game in the player’s tunnel.

Adams has since apologized on Twitter to the worker he pushed over, saying that he “felt horrible immediately.” He blamed his emotions for getting the best of him in the moment.

However, it sounds like his apology wasn’t enough for Kansas City fans. On Tuesday, the popular Kansas City amusement park, Worlds of Fun, announced that Adams has been “permanently banned” from their park.

Even though the star receiver probably hasn’t been to the amusement park in Missouri, now he never has the chance to experience some of the most popular rides, such as the Mamba rollercoaster.

Since the incident on Monday night, the photographer filed a police report against Adams, the Kansas City Police Department said in a statement Tuesday.

In the report, the photographer said he made arrangements for a “private transport” to the hospital after being shoved by Adams. Then, he called the police. The photographer, who is unidentified at this time, noted that he suffered injuries that are “preliminarily thought to be non-life-threatening.”

Adams could also face a punishment from the NFL as the league is reportedly reviewing the incident. It’s possible that the 29-year-old could face a suspension or pay a fine based on his actions.

